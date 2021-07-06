Omya adds GreenLight soil conditioning and turf nutrition portfolio

Omya, a global producer of industrial minerals, has launched GreenLight, a portfolio of highly efficient, granulated soil conditioning and turf nutrition products for the U.S. turf and ornamental market.

GreenLight neutralizes soil acidity to adjust pH to the optimal level for nutrient availability and fertilizer use. Omya said GreenLight also releases calcium into the soil.

GreenLight is available in three formulations: GreenLight Ca, Mg and S, and two grades for landscape management: GreenLight Prime and GreenLight with different granule sizes. GreenLight can be spread using standard equipment, according to the company. It is low in dust and highly soluble.

“We recommend turfgrass managers apply low rates of GreenLight at regular intervals during the season,” Zap said. “The choice of formulations gives flexibility depending on the time of year and the agronomic requirements, which can be identified easily through soil sampling.”