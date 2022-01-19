ONLA updates name

The Ohio Nursery & Landscape Association (ONLA) changed its name to the Ohio Green Industry Association (OGIA).

The change is meant to be more inclusive and reflects a commitment to those working within the green industry and those professionals that fuel its growth, development and success.

“I am excited to be a part of the new chapter of the OGIA,” said Molly John of M.J. Design Associates and OGIA president. “We felt it was important to make the change to reflect the entire green industry, and we are excited about the introduction of our new name because it allows us to better represent our industry to our members as well as the public.”

The organization was originally founded in 1908. In 1958, the organization adopted the name the Ohio Nurseryman’s Association (ONA). In 1994, the name was changed to the ONLA to include landscapers.

“There are a lot of exciting programs and resources we plan to bring forth in the new year,” said Tracy Schiefferle, OGIA executive director. “To create a solid organization, it is critical to develop an ongoing strong strategic direction that compliments the work of the green industry and bridges that work with the needs of our membership.”

Along with this change, a newly designed logo has been revealed and a new website is planned to launch in March 2022.