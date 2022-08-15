Online landscape skills courses available from Penn State Extension

Two new online landscape skills courses, “Plant Identification and Usage: Plants for Green Infrastructure” and “Plant Identification and Usage: Annuals and Biennials”, from Penn State Extension are open for enrollment.

The courses are aimed at landscape contractors, landscape maintenance professionals and horticulturists. Organizers say the courses can also benefit people seeking employment in landscape design, installation and maintenance as well as landscape businesses wanting to provide additional training for experienced employees.

“Plant Identification and Usage: Plants for Green Infrastructure” explains how green infrastructure can help in managing stormwater and can create beautiful landscapes. Rain gardens and green roofs reduce the flow of stormwater, prevent flooding and keep pollutants from entering bodies of water.

The course will cover plants used in rain gardens and green roofs in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states, the cultural requirements of plants for green infrastructure and basic maintenance requirements for plants used in green infrastructure.

“Plant Identification and Usage: Annuals and Biennials” introduces participants to annual and biennial plants. Participants will learn key identification features of common annual and biennial plants, cultural requirements, botanical names and usage of annual and biennial plants.

Selection criteria for annual and biennial plants with resistance to common problems as well as basic maintenance requirements and timing are also part of the course.

Both courses are self-paced and use educational videos, images, short readings and knowledge-check questions. Registrants will gain access to a course for 365 days with both taking roughly three hours to complete, according to organizers.

Registration for “Plant Identification and Usage: Plants for Green Infrastructure” is $59 per person. Individuals interested can learn more and sign up here. “Plant Identification and Usage: Annuals and Biennials” registration costs $49 per person and is available here.