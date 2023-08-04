Online tool relaunched to connect property owners to service providers

Quinn Childress, CEO of Willow St. Lawns, a residential lawn care, maintenance and design/build company in Fayetteville, Ark., teamed up with Metova Strategies, a mobile software business, to relaunch Lawnly.com, which helps connect property owners to lawn care service providers.

The companies said Lawnly.com will cater to a wide range of customer needs, serving both residential homeowners and commercial enterprises. The platform’s interface will enable customers to customize lawn care plans, schedule services, track their delivery and simplify the payment process.

“The vision behind Lawnly is to help lawn care service providers to have full-time work they otherwise wouldn’t have and for them to become full-time entrepreneurs,” Childress said. “For lawn care customers, our vision is to get their lawn serviced within 2 days or less. For established lawn care companies who may not need new work, our technology also supports them by streamlining the referral process while still getting paid.”

This relaunch of Lawnly.com will leverage advanced technology to enhance the user experience, streamline lawn care maintenance and offer customers a more personalized and efficient approach, according to the companies. Childress said the goal is to create a platform that encourages innovation within the lawn care industry.

“We aim to greatly improve the lawn care industry, merging our unique insights, technological expertise, and a deep understanding of customer needs to deliver an unparalleled user experience,” said Josh Smith, CEO of Metova. “Our goal is to make lawn care services more efficient and customer-focused, helping simplify the entire process while making it digital.”