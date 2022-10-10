OnTerra Systems introduces updates to RouteSavvvy software and app

OnTerra Systems introduced a series of updates to its RouteSavvy routing software and mobile app.

According to the company, updates to the software include:

Customizable notifications allow route planners to change the sender’s name, the subject line and email recipient so when drivers mark a stop as complete, email notifications can be sent back to the office, to dispatchers or customers

Easy Route Builder improvements

Drag-and-drop functionality enhancements

Updates to the RouteSavvy app include:

User interface updates

Indexing of stops updates

Ability to hide unwanted routes

Ability to push software updates to mobile users on Android and Apple products

“This latest release of RouteSavvy route planning software and its mobile app further refine the RouteSavvy user experience, with a strong focus on streamlined delivery management and service management functions,” said Steve Milroy, OnTerra Systems president. “Software development is a dynamic function, with the RouteSavvy development team continually working to refine and enhance functionality, ease of use, and more.”

The October updates mark the third series of updates to RouteSavvy in 2022; the company also launched updates in January, March and May.