OPEI names three new members to board of directors

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) recently held its annual meeting, welcoming more than 100 members to the Fairmont El San Juan, Puerto Rico, for three days of education and networking. The OPEI also named three new members to its board of directors.

The OPEI board of directors met concurrently with the Annual Meeting, approving the association’s budget and work plans for the coming year. Three new directors joined the board: Steve Andrews, president and CEO, Briggs & Stratton; Terry Horan, president and CEO, Stihl; and John Wyatt, senior vice president and president of outdoor, Stanley Black and Decker.

The 2022-23 OPEI board of directors executive committee includes:

Brian Melka, group president — Power, Kohler , Chair

, Chair Robert McCutcheon, president, Husqvarna North America, vice-chair

North America, vice-chair Mike Clancy, CEO, Chervon North America, secretary/treasurer

North America, secretary/treasurer Tom Duncan, executive board member, Positec , immediate past chair

, immediate past chair Dan Ariens, chairman and CEO, Ariens, Equip Exposition show chairman

Rounding out the board of directors are:

Steve Andrews, president and CEO, Briggs & Stratton

Tim Dorsey, president, Echo

Peter Hampton, president and CEO, Active Exhaust Corp.

Terry Horan, president and CEO, Stihl

Rick Olson, chairman and CEO, The Toro Company

Lee Sowell, president, outdoor products, Techtronic Industries

David Thorne, vice president, turf & compact utility business unit, John Deere

John Wyatt, senior vice president and president of outdoor, Stanley Black and Decker.

The next board meeting will take place in conjunction with Equip Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky, Oct. 18-21. OPEI’s 2023 Annual Meeting is June 20-22 at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, N.C.