Organized by Design seeks beta testers for online business course
Systems Organized by Design offers a “Systenscaping,” an online course that empowers owners to build a thriving business that aligns with their values and dreams.
Developed by leading experts in landscape business coaching, it will help you redefine how you run your business. The course utilizes a mission-driven approach based on documented values-based systems, processes, protocols and procedures tailored to your core values and aspirations.
Attendees also create a step-by-step action plan to achieve their goals and receive the tools and strategies to organize and streamline their operations seamlessly.
The course focuses on practical business development and hands-on learning.
Key course features include:
- Defining mission and values: Determine your business’s purpose and vision to establish a robust foundation for success.
- Step-by-step action plan: Develop a strategic roadmap to achieve business objectives.
- Organize for accountability: Create an organizational chart for your company in 3-5 years, streamline operations, maximize productivity and assign accountability to business processes.
- Values-based approach: Align your business with core values and foster a positive and purpose-driven workplace.
Attendees will create a business that:
- Finds customers that love what you do and are willing to pay without negotiating.
- Has employees who are inspired, motivated and take ownership of their position objectives.
- Kills the competition, has a huge positive impact on your family, helps support your employees and is admired in the community.
“Systemscaping” currently seeks beta testers for a discounted rate of $1,000 off the full price.
To learn more, visit https://www.sodinc.net/roadmap