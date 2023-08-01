Organized by Design seeks beta testers for online business course

Systems Organized by Design offers a “Systenscaping,” an online course that empowers owners to build a thriving business that aligns with their values and dreams.

Developed by leading experts in landscape business coaching, it will help you redefine how you run your business. The course utilizes a mission-driven approach based on documented values-based systems, processes, protocols and procedures tailored to your core values and aspirations.

Attendees also create a step-by-step action plan to achieve their goals and receive the tools and strategies to organize and streamline their operations seamlessly.

The course focuses on practical business development and hands-on learning.

Key course features include:

Defining mission and values: Determine your business’s purpose and vision to establish a robust foundation for success.

Step-by-step action plan: Develop a strategic roadmap to achieve business objectives.

Organize for accountability: Create an organizational chart for your company in 3-5 years, streamline operations, maximize productivity and assign accountability to business processes.

Values-based approach: Align your business with core values and foster a positive and purpose-driven workplace.

Attendees will create a business that:

Finds customers that love what you do and are willing to pay without negotiating.

Has employees who are inspired, motivated and take ownership of their position objectives.

Kills the competition, has a huge positive impact on your family, helps support your employees and is admired in the community.

“Systemscaping” currently seeks beta testers for a discounted rate of $1,000 off the full price.

To learn more, visit https://www.sodinc.net/roadmap