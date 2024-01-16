Oso Electric Equipment forms partnership with WCS Distributing to expand market presence

Electric lawnmower manufacturer Oso Electric Equipment formed a strategic partnership with WCS Distributing, a distributor and supplier of landscape products.

WCS has a network that serves more than 350 dealers across multiple states, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and Hawaii. The partnership marks an expansion beyond Oso’s current market presence in California and Texas.

“This partnership with WCS marks a significant milestone for Oso,” said Alejandro Dominguez, vice president of sales at Oso. “We’re thrilled to join forces with WCS, leveraging their robust distribution network to introduce our innovative products to a wider audience.”

This collaboration will kick off in the first quarter of 2024 when the WCS Team and Oso Team embark on a Roadshow. Oso will visit all partnered dealers, presenting live demonstrations and showcasing features of the company’s flagship mower — the Oso 21-inch Commercial Electric Lawn Mower, a smart mower with 4G LTE connectivity, that incorporates GPS tracking for enhanced route efficiency. Attendees will be able to engage with experts from WCS and Oso.

Learn more about Oso’s 21-inch commercial electric smart lawnmower as Dominguez gave LM Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones an up-close look at Elevate 2023.