OTR releases new airless tire and wheel system

OTR Wheel Engineering (OTR) has launched the NDX airless tire and wheel system for turf equipment and utility vehicles. Developed as a way to solve issues with flat tires for vehicles operating on rough terrain.

NDX combines multi-layered construction, engineered structural supports and a tread belt that always maintains desired curvature and safe ground clearance. According to the company, NDX’s heavy-duty construction lasts up to twice as long as other airless tire options.

“The NDX tire is a game-changing solution to the longstanding problem of flat tires,” says Fred Taylor, founder and chairman of the OTR board. “Our history of tire and wheel innovations, advanced construction and relationships with end users has been fully leveraged in this product development. The result is a system that looks and behaves like a pneumatic tire, except it never goes flat, thus eliminating costly downtime and repairs. NDX is tough and durable, as well as competitively priced, to deliver exceptional value and a safe, comfortable ride.”

Additionally, NDX uses premium rubber compounds and a deflection management system that optimizes energy absorption and load distribution. Fuel consumption is also reduced up to 10 percent, according to the company, when compared with similar tire options.

Sold as an assembly (tire plus wheel), the NDX system is available for more than 50 turf equipment products and 10 utility vehicle fitments supporting popular OEM models. OTR is also introducing NDX-style smooth-type front tires with turf-friendly patterns.