Our advisory board members share their key tip to promote growth this year

What’s one thing our readers should do now to grow their businesses this year?

Landscape Professionals

Richard Bare

Arbor-Nomics Turf

Norcross, Ga.

“The most important thing to me this winter is getting that phone to ring to make up for the 4,400 clients we lost in 2022 (18 percent cancellation rate) plus adding on another 3,300 for 15 percent new growth.”

Troy Clogg

Troy Clogg Landscape Associates

Wixom, Mich.

“Raise your prices based on your real expense increases as well as the cost-of-living increase. Be transparent and let your clients know what the increases are and why. As for growth of your client base, meet with your clients. Thank them for their business and ask them who they know that you can likely help and serve.”

Pam Dooley

Plants Creative Landscapes

Decatur, Ga.

“Explore early order programs. Often these programs will lock in pricing for the following year and provide extended payment terms to maximize cash flow.”

Bryan Stolz

Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center

Southington, Conn.

“Create client metrics to determine which of your clients are your most profitable. Then, figure out what those clients have in common and find more like them.”

Industry Consultants

Marty Grunder

The Grow Group

Dayton, Ohio

“Get all your contracts renewed and get out and cold call for new work. Have a clearly identified list of targets and go get them. Nothing happens till someone sells something.”

Phil Harwood

Grow the Bench

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“Focus growth efforts on higher-margin services.”

Jeffrey Scott

Jeffrey Scott Consulting

New Orleans, La.

“They should do two things: Become marketing experts and customer service/cross sales/upselling experts.

The first will ensure you get the right new clients; the second ensures you keep the right clients. Both will help you achieve stable revenue growth.”