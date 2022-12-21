Our advisory board members share tips to prepare for potential economic uncertainty in 2023

What’s one way contractors can prepare for

2023 and potential economic uncertainty?

Landscape Professionals

Richard Bare

Arbor-Nomics Turf

Norcross, Ga.

“I would take a hard look at marketing and sales to make sure you’ve got plenty of work in the pipeline. Conservation of cash is paramount in this environment. Getting out of debt is a worthwhile endeavor, too, in these uncertain times.”

Paul Fraynd

Sun Valley Landscaping

Omaha, Neb.

“Keep your service quality and customer service strong. People will still spend plenty of money on their outdoors, but the pie may be smaller. By giving your clients a great experience and being a market leader, there will still be a lot of business to be had.”

Troy Clogg

Troy Clogg Landscape Associates

Wixom, Mich.

“Make a plan, work the plan … be diligent about selling and closing work as far into the future as possible. Having work as far out into the future is a great way to soften a downturn and give you time to adjust more as the economy moves along.”

Pam Dooley

Plants Creative Landscapes

Decatur, Ga.

“Make a plan, work the plan … be diligent about selling and closing work as far into the future as possible. Having work as far out into the future is a great way to soften a downturn and give you time to adjust more as the economy moves along.”

Bryan Stolz

Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center

Southington, Conn.

“Increase recurring contract revenue and decrease overhead. This provides a strong base from which to choose when and where to capitalize on uncertain times to gain market share.”

Industry Consultants

Marty Grunder

The Grow Group

Dayton, Ohio

“Tighten up all your expenses, watch your pipeline and backlog closely and make adjustments quickly. There’s going to be a downturn; we just don’t know when it will be

or how severe it will be. The ones who win make cuts fast and are watching their numbers closely.”