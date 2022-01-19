Outdoor Living Supply acquires 3 companies

Outdoor Living Supply (OLS), a distribution platform for outdoor living products with a focus on hardscapes, has acquired Bulks Landscape Supply, Edgefield Plant & Stone Center and Parker Hardscapes.

The companies will continue to operate as independent distributors focused on natural stone, manufactured stone, pavers, bulk materials and other related outdoor living products and accessories. The partnership with OLS enables them to strengthen their sales and distribution capabilities while providing access to opportunities in new and existing geographies.

“I am thrilled to welcome the Bulks Landscape Supply, Edgefield Plant & Stone Center and Parker Hardscapes teams to the OLS family,” said Brian Price, CEO of OLS. “We ended 2021 with tremendous momentum and are well-positioned for accelerated growth in 2022. The Bulks and Edgefield acquisitions strengthen our current footprint and capacity in the Atlanta and North Carolina markets, while Parker Hardscapes provides us with an exciting entry into Nevada. We are looking forward to working with these new team members to kick-off this next phase of growth.”