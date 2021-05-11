Outdoor Living Supply adds Geo. Schofield Co.

Outdoor Living Supply (OLS), a distribution platform for outdoor living products with a focus on hardscapes, acquired Geo. Schofield Co., an East Coast hardscapes distributor specializing in natural stone.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This is the first acquisition made by Outdoor Living Supply, which was established in late 2020 in partnership with leading private equity firm Trilantic North America. OLS is led by industry veterans Brian Price, Jesse Cravath and Brian Reilly, who serve as CEO, COO and CFO, respectively.

Brian Price founded Outdoor Living Supply after nearly 20 years of running Rockwood Retaining Walls, a hardscape manufacturing and licensing business owned and operated by Price’s family for three generations. The mission of OLS is to partner with leading regional outdoor living distributors to create a differentiated, national hardscapes-focused distribution platform, building on the local relationships, talent and leadership positions of the companies and providing resources, expertise and capital to support their continued growth.

Founded in 1923, Schofield is a large supplier of natural stone and landscape products to contractors on the East Coast. Today, Schofield operates nine wholesale distribution centers and five warehouse, production and fabrication facilities in Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, in addition to transportation services. The partnership with OLS will help Schofield strengthen its sales and distribution capabilities, as well as drive continued growth in new and existing geographies.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Schofield team, which brings highly complementary natural stone expertise, to the OLS platform,” Price said. “We see a great alignment of values with Schofield and the culture they’ve built based on hard work, integrity and a contractor-focused approach and look forward to what we’ll accomplish together.”