Outdoor Living Supply adds Stone Garden in latest of several acquisitions

Outdoor Living Supply added Stone Garden, an independent distributor of natural and cultured stone, landscape and hardscape supplies in Wilmington, N.C.

“For over 23 years, Stone Garden has been a trusted partner to our community of residential and commercial customers,” Nina Brown, who founded Stone Garden in 1999 said. “Looking ahead, our partnership with OLS will allow us to continue doing what has made us successful while also creating new growth opportunities for the company, as well as for our employees and business partners. I am thrilled OLS shares our commitment to customer service and to the legacy of our brand.”

Brown will continue to lead employees already working under her watch, according to Outdoor Living Supply.

“We are excited to welcome Nina and her dedicated team to the OLS family of companies. This represents our fifth location in North Carolina and our first location in the fast-growing coastal market,” said Outdoor Living Supply CEO Brian Price. “Nina has built an outstanding business and shares our commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience. We look forward to growing with Stone Garden for years to come.”

This move is one of several for Outdoor Living Supply this year including its mid-July addition of Pennsylvania-based Norristown Brick.