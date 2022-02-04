Outdoor Living Supply adds Woodward Landscape Supply

Outdoor Living Supply (OLS), a distribution platform for outdoor living products with a focus on hardscapes, acquired Woodward Landscape Supply, an independent distributor of hardscaping materials, natural stone and other outdoor living products and accessories.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We have always believed in putting our customers first and that providing a rewarding work environment for our employees is key to inspiring exceptional customer service,” said Mark Woodward and Barbara Babcock, owners of Woodward Landscape Supply. “We immediately recognized that OLS shares our core values and that our partnership would provide our customers great value and our employees with the best possible opportunities. We trust OLS to be an excellent steward of the legacy we have built and are genuinely excited to see what the future holds for our employees, customers and suppliers alike.”

Based in Phoenixville, Pa., Woodward Landscape Supply was founded in 1994 to serve the retail and contractor hardscape markets and is currently run by Woodward and Babcock. The Woodward family has deep knowledge of the concrete manufacturing industry and hardscape installation, allowing them to provide exceptional technical support to their DIY and professional customers. Their 5-acre facility has facilitated an expansion of inventory and display areas to meet the growing product demands of their market.

“I am excited to welcome Woodward Landscape Supply to the OLS family. This new partnership gives us entry into the Pennsylvania market, increasing our presence and scale in the Northeast,” said Brian Price, CEO of OLS. “The strong alignment between Woodward’s and OLS’ cultures and values along with our shared commitment to our people make this a natural fit and provide an excellent platform for future growth.”