Outdoor Living Supply expands footprint in the Southwest

Outdoor Living Supply (OLS), a distribution platform for outdoor living products with a focus on hardscapes, acquired Apache Stone, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Halquist Stone Company. The acquisition expands OLS’ footprint in the Southwest, adding three locations in Nevada and Arizona.

Apache Stone is a full-service distributor of masonry, hardscape and landscape supplies.

“We are pleased to welcome the Apache Stone team to the OLS family of companies,” said Brian Price, CEO of Outdoor Living Supply. “Apache Stone is an ideal complement to our existing Bedrock Landscape Supply location in Las Vegas and gives us entry into the fast-growing Phoenix market. This partnership provides exciting potential to accelerate our growth platform in the Southwest, delivering tremendous value to our customers.”

OLS said Apache Stone has a 43-year history in the Southwest and the existing local management team will continue to lead the business.

Bill Halquist, owner of Halquist Stone Company, added, “Through its commitment to providing superior service and products, Apache Stone has grown into a leading regional distributor. The partnership with OLS will offer Apache Stone additional resources to generate growth and provide expanded opportunities for employees and customers.”

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to OLS.