Outdoor Living Supply expands in Northeast with addition of Back Yard Living

Outdoor Living Supply (OLS), a distribution platform for outdoor living products with a focus on hardscapes, announced today it has acquired Back Yard Living (BYL), an independent distributor of decorative hardscape, paving stones, fireplaces, outdoor appliances and outdoor lighting based in Abington, Mass.

Brothers, Peter and Paul Fiore founded Back Yard Living to accommodate the needs of homeowners, builders, landscape architects and contractors. BYL’s outdoor showroom includes 20,000 square feet of fountains, fireplaces and footpaths, steps, statues and stones, pergolas, ponds and pavers, retaining walls, outdoor kitchens and outdoor furniture, outdoor lighting and speakers.

“This new partnership expands our footprint into Massachusetts while also strengthening our outdoor appliance and accessories product categories and growth platforms,” said Brian Price, CEO of OLS. “The BYL expansive outdoor living showroom is a great example of their market-leading approach, effectively combining and bringing to life products via multiple inspiring backyard vignettes.”

The acquisition extends the OLS platform further into the Northeast and provides additional expertise in the outdoor living products industry.

“We believe in empowering our customers’ purchasing decisions by allowing them to see, feel, and experience product through our life-size hardscape project displays,” said Peter and Paul Fiore, owners of Back Yard Living. “We chose to partner with OLS as they share our passion for outdoor living and our commitment to creating an innovative and exceptional customer experience. We are confident this partnership will provide our employees, suppliers, and loyal customers with great opportunities and benefits.”