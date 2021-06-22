Outworx buys Dallas-area commercial services provider Gold Landscape

Westbury, N.Y.-based facility maintenance services company Outworx Group acquired Gold Landscape, a landscape services company serving homeowner associations (HOAs), multifamily properties and commercial properties across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Gold offers landscape maintenance, landscape installation and irrigation installation and repair, specializing in large-scale community maintenance. Founded in 1989, it has extensive experience administering front-yard maintenance programs for sizable single-family housing communities that are managed by HOAs.

“Outwork’s deep resources, relationships and expertise will allow Gold to further accelerate its growth,” said Gold Founder and President Aaron Goldstein. “I am immensely proud of the strong reputation the Gold team has built over several decades, and I look forward to our next chapter as part of Outworx.”

Outworx CEO Daryl Hendricks said, “Under Aaron’s leadership, Gold created a strong reputation as a dependable service provider for its customers. We are excited to welcome the entire Gold team to the Outworx family.”