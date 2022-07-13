Pacific Landscape Management adds Earthworks Landscape Services and His Hands Lawn Care and Services

Pacific Landscape Management of Hillsboro, Ore., No. 70 on the 2022 LM150 list with $36,839,000 in 2021 revenue and, a 28 percent increase from 2020, added Earthworks Landscape Services and the commercial landscape maintenance division of His Hands Lawn Care and Services of the Puget Sound region of Western Washington.

In a company message, Pacific Landscape Management said many clients asked the operation to manage their Seattle-area properties and in 2021 the business set a strategic objective to expand through partnering with existing companies in the market.

“I am proud of our many long-standing relationships in Portland and was always honored to be encouraged to expand into the greater Seattle market,” said Bob Grover, president of Pacific Landscape Management. “As our team grew and client relationships expanded, expansion to the Puget Sound market became a natural next step for our organization. We are excited to partner with the Earthworks and His Hands teams to bring our service to the Puget Sound region”

Both Earthworks Landscape Services and the commercial landscape maintenance division of His Hands Landscape adds five branches in the Puget Sound area and 150 professionals. The branches are located in Issaquah, Mukilteo, Sumner, Tacoma and Silverdale. Mike Moshcatel, president of Earthworks Landscape Services, plans to retire.

“I am excited to have my team join Pacific and am confident that this is a great move for our company, our team, and our customers,” said Moshcatel, whose business served the Puget Sound area for more than 50 years.

His Hands Lawn Care provides landscape installation and maintenance as well as snow and ice services since 1995. His Hands Lawn Care plans to focus on landscape installation.

Pacific Landscape Management expects the integration to be complete by January 2023 when the branches will rebrand to Pacific Landscape Management.