Parent company of Ground Works Land Design adds irrigation

GW Capital, a parent company of Ground Works Land Design, a Westlake, Ohio-based landscape and design company, opened Irrigation Works + Outdoor Lighting, a residential and commercial irrigation repair and installation service company in Northeast Ohio.

“We’ve been listening to our customer requests and the demand for dedicated irrigation technicians is there. Launching this business allows us to bring yet another service in-house,” said Tony Nasrallah, president of GW Capital and founder of Ground Works Land Design.

The companies say Irrigation Works will be a separate brand but support Ground Works Land Design.

Prior to founding Irrigation Works, Ground Works Land Design subcontracted with Platinum Irrigation of Avon, Ohio. GW Capital purchased Platinum Irrigation and hired its owner John Clodwick as the first Irrigation Works employee.

“An allied approach allows me to continue working with my client base as I help grow a new brand through my years of local experience,” said Clodwick. “The additional bandwidth, proven systems and financial backing from GW Capital make it easy to provide our customers with a hassle-free experience resulting in a long-term water-saving outcome.”

Irrigation Works’ services include irrigation system custom design, installation and maintenance.