Parker launches service kits for hydraulic lawn mower transmissions

Parker’s hydraulic transmission service kits simplify routine maintenance for Parker HT-series transmissions. Kits — one for HTE and HTJ transmissions and another for HTG transmissions — contain all necessary parts to perform the regularly scheduled maintenance.

Kits include:

Parker HT-1000 oil formulated for hydraulic transmissions; provides sheer stability and viscosity over time; extends maintenance intervals up to 1,000 hours

OEM replacement transmission filters provide excellent filterability and minimize filter blockage

Replacement oil plugs

Parker HT-Series Hydraulic Transmission Service kits are available at lawn mower dealers now.