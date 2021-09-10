PBI-Gordon: Katana® Turf Herbicide

Katana® Turf Herbicide from PBI-Gordon is specifically formulated to kill Poa annua and more than 50 of the toughest grassy and broadleaf weeds, including kyllingas, sedges, and ryegrasses, plus dandelion, chickweed, and white clover. It offers exceptional cool-weather performance, and is ideal for use on golf courses, professionally managed sports fields, and for spot treatments on residential lawns.

Katana is highly selective in seashore paspalum, and Bermuda, zoysia, centipede and buffalo grasses, making it excellent for effective weed control in warm-season turf or removal of overseeded cool-season grasses.

For more information, visit PBIGordonTurf.com.