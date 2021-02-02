PBI-Gordon launches new training platform

PBI-Gordon introduced a new product training platform. Once professional lawncare operators register to the site, users gain access to an ever-expanding library of knowledge modules that are specifically designed to simplify the product training process.

Each of the site’s online training modules are between two and five minutes in length. This lets users quickly review product details and application information and get back to work. Currently, training modules for SpeedZone EW Broadleaf Herbicide for Turf and Union Fungicide SC are available.

New modules will be added each quarter. Users can register online to access the training modules.