PBI-Gordon: Q4® Plus Turf Herbicide

Q4® Plus Turf Herbicide for Grassy & Broadleaf Weeds from PBI-Gordon combines four powerful active ingredients into a single formulation that kills tough grassy and broadleaf weeds, including yellow nutsedge, crabgrass, foxtail, chickweed, clover, and dandelion. An all-in-one, broad-spectrum herbicide, Q4 Plus reduces the need for tank mixing, saving labor and product costs.

Q4 Plus is highly selective in cool-season turfgrasses and labeled for bermudagrass and other select warm-season turf species, making it ideal for use in perennial and annual ryegrasses, and listed bluegrasses and fescues. Ideal for application in June, July, and August, Q4 Plus is labeled for use on golf courses, residential and commercial areas, cemeteries, sod farms, and roadsides.

About PBI-Gordon

With a full line of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators and other products, PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national leader in the professional turf and ornamental management industry. Based in the Kansas City metro area, PBI-Gordon has been in business since 1947, and is 100 percent employee-owned. For information on PBI-Gordon, visit PBIGordonTurf.com or call 800-884-3179.