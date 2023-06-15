PBI-Gordon: Q4® Plus Turf Herbicide

Q4® Plus Turf Herbicide for Grassy & Broadleaf Weeds from PBI-Gordon combines four powerful active ingredients into a single formulation that kills crabgrass and other tough grassy and broadleaf weeds yellow nutsedge, foxtail, chickweed, clover, and dandelion. An “all-in-one,” broad-spectrum herbicide, Q4 Plus reduces the need for tank mixing, which helps reduce labor costs.

Labeled for use on golf courses, residential and commercial areas, cemeteries, sod farms, and roadsides, Q4 Plus is highly selective on cool-season turfgrasses – which makes it ideal for use on perennial and annual ryegrasses, listed bluegrasses, and fescues. It can also be used on bermudagrass and other select warm-season turf species.

Ideal application window for Q4 Plus is June, July, and August.

About PBI-Gordon Corporation

With a line of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators and other products, PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national leader in the professional turf and ornamental management industry. Based in the Kansas City metro area, PBI-Gordon has been in business for 75 years and is 100 percent employee-owned.

For more information, visit PBIGordonTurf.com or call 800-884-3179.

Important: Always read and follow label instructions before buying or using PBI-Gordon products. The label contains important conditions of sale, including limitations of remedy and warranty. Please check with your state or local extension service prior to buying or using this product. Q4® Plus and the PBI-Gordon logo are trademarks of PBI-Gordon Corporation.