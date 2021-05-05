PBI Gordon: Surge® Broadleaf Herbicide

Surge® Broadleaf Herbicide from PBI-Gordon is formulated to provide reliable suppression of yellow nutsedge, plus dependable control of knotweed, plantain, oxalis, dandelion, clover and other listed broadleaf weeds.

An economical water-based formulation, Surge can be applied in late spring, early summer and fall on most warm- and cool-season turfgrasses. It provides visible activity in hours, and weed death can occur within 10-14 days.

Surge is labeled for use on golf courses (fairways, aprons, roughs), residential lawns, commercial properties, athletic fields, sod farms, roadsides, and cemeteries.

