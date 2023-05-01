PBI-Gordon: Surge® Broadleaf Herbicide

Surge® Broadleaf Herbicide from PBI-Gordon is formulated to provide reliable suppression of yellow nutsedge, plus dependable control of knotweed, plantain, oxalis, dandelion, clover and other listed broadleaf weeds.

An economical water-based formulation, Surge can be applied in late spring, early summer and fall on most warm- and cool-season turfgrasses. It provides visible activity in hours, and weed death can occur within 10-14 days.

Surge is labeled for use on golf courses (fairways, aprons, roughs), residential lawns, commercial properties, athletic fields, sod farms, roadsides, and cemeteries.

For more information, visit www.PBIGordonTurf.com.

About PBI-Gordon Corporation

With a line of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators and other products, PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national leader in the professional turf and ornamental management industry. Based in the Kansas City metro area, PBI-Gordon has been in business for 75 years and is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, visit PBIGordonTurf.com or call 800-884-3179.