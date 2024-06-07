Photo: PBI-Gordon

Surge® Broadleaf Herbicide from PBI-Gordon is formulated to provide reliable suppression of yellow nutsedge, plus dependable control of knotweed, plantain, oxalis, dandelion, clover and other listed broadleaf weeds.

An economical water-based formulation, Surge can be applied in late spring, early summer and fall on most warm- and cool-season turfgrasses. It provides visible activity in hours, and weed death can occur within 10-14 days.

Surge is labeled for use on golf courses (fairways, aprons, roughs), residential lawns, commercial properties, athletic fields, sod farms, roadsides, and cemeteries.

About PBI-Gordon Corporation

With a line of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators and other products, PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national leader in the professional turf and ornamental management industry. Based in the Kansas City metro area, PBI-Gordon has been in business for 75 years and is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, visit PBIGordonTurf.com or call 800-884-3179.

Important: Always read and follow label instructions before buying or using PBI-Gordon products. The label contains important conditions of sale, including limitations of remedy and warranty. Please check with your state or local extension service prior to buying or using this product. Surge® and the PBI-Gordon logo are trademarks of PBI-Gordon Corporation.