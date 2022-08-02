PBI-Gordon: Vexis® Herbicide Granular

Vexis Herbicide® Granular from PBI-Gordon Corporation is formulated to provide targeted, post-emergent control of sedges and kyllinga species, including purple and yellow nutsedge, cockscomb, and false green kyllinga. The granular formulation helps reduce off-target drift and volatility compared to products currently available.

For use on residential and commercial sites, sports facilities, and golf course tees, fairways, and roughs, Vexis Herbicide Granular can be used on a wide variety of cool- and warm-season turfgrasses – Kentucky bluegrass, fine and tall fescues, perennial ryegrass, bentgrass, Bermudagrass, bahiagrass, buffalograss, kikuyugrass, seashore paspalum, St. Augustinegrass (including improved varieties), and zoysiagrass.

About PBI-Gordon

With a full line of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators and other products, PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national leader in the professional turf and ornamental management industry.

PBI-Gordon, based in the Kansas City metro area, has been in business since 1947. It is 100 percent employee owned. For information on PBI-Gordon, visit PBIGordonTurf.com or call 800-884-3179.