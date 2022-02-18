PBI-Gordon’s SpeedZone herbicide registered for use in California

PBI-Gordon’s SpeedZone EW Broadleaf Herbicide for Turf has received registration from the state of California.

SpeedZone EW will now be available for use in the state and features an emulsion-in-water (EW) formulation that creates a smaller particle size than earlier emulsifiable concentrate (EC) formulations. This results in more active ingredients impacting the leaf surface for improved efficacy, lower odor profile and lower volatile organic content (VOC).

The herbicide is designed for use on residential and commercial turf areas and more. According to the company, SpeedZone EW controls more than 90 tough broadleaf weeds, including dollarweed, ground ivy and spurge. The herbicide is labeled for use in the most common turfgrass species, including Kentucky bluegrass, annual bluegrass, annual ryegrass, perennial ryegrass and tall fescue.

Other features of SpeedZone EW include: