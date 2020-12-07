Pedigree Fungicide SC: The First Liquid Flutolanil Formulation

Pedigree Fungicide SC gives turf professionals the same proven performance as granular flutolanil, but in an easier-to-handle liquid formulation. Pedigree is a 40% suspension concentrate – it delivers systemic disease control of a wide variety of key turf diseases, including brown patch, brown ring patch and fairy ring. Pedigree also offers excellent turf safety, with no use site limitations—making it ideal for use on golf courses, residential and commercial lawns, sports fields and sod farms.

Pedigree controls the following key diseases:

Brown patch

Brown ring patch

Fairy ring

Red thread

Pink patch

Yellow patch

Gray snow mold

Large patch

Leaf and sheath spot

Pedigree is labeled for use on:

Annual and perennial ryegrass

Kentucky and annual bluegrass

Creeping bentgrass

Bermudagrass

Red and tall fescue

Zoysiagrass

St. Augustinegrass

Brown Patch Control

Fairy Ring Control

What is flutolanil?

Flutolanil is the active ingredient in Pedigree. Unlike competitive products with the same active ingredient, Pedigree is a liquid, suspension concentrate formulation, which can be easier to handle and apply, compared to granular formulations. Flutolanil is a FRAC 7, succinate dehydrogenase inhibitor (SDHI) type fungicide, used for disease control in turf. Applied to the soil or the base of the plant, flutolanil moves upward efficiently in the plants through acropetal translocation. Flutolanil has no documented cases of resistance, making it an ideal part of fungicide rotation programs.

Learn More