Penn State Extension offers 1-day turf and ornamentals school

Pest management on ornamental plants and turfgrass will be the topic of Penn State Extension’s Turf and Ornamentals School, which will take place starting at 8 a.m. July 12 in the Masonic Village, Patton Campus, 1244 Bainbridge Road in Elizabethtown, Pa.

The Turf and Ornamentals School is a one-day workshop for turf and landscape professionals, arborists and more. In the morning, participants can choose a two-hour turf pest walk or a landscape pest walk, followed by concurrent sessions covering pollinators and pesticides or issues impacting ornamental plants.

Afternoon concurrent sessions will focus on invasive plants, turfgrass weeds and diseases, turfgrass insects and protecting water resources.

The event will offer pesticide recertification credits. The $110 cost of the workshop includes lunch. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/turf-ornamentals-school or call 877-345-0691.