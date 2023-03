Penn State Extension short course offers prep for pesticide applicator certification exams

Penn State Extension‘s short course will help participants prepare for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s pesticide applicator certification exams in categories 06, 07, 10, 23 and core.

The course will provide knowledge about safe and proper handling and use of pesticides and take place from noon to 3 p.m. on several dates between April 3 and May 4.

Organizers note that new applicators are not required to attend the class before taking the exams, but the course may help them prepare for the exams. The course is intended for commercial, public and private applicators.

Instructors will spend April 3, April 5 and April 7 covering the core category, which involves training and testing on pesticide safety and regulations and is required for every certified applicator.

Course breakdown:

April 11 and April 13: This course will cover category 23 and is required for applicators using pesticides in a campground or recreational area of a public or private park or on elementary or secondary school property.

April 17 and April 22: Sessions will focus on category 06, a requirement for applicators treating trees, shrubs and ornamental plants in residential and commercial landscapes.

April 25 and April 27: Attendees will learn about category 07, which is mandatory for applicators treating lawn and turf areas.

May 2 and May 4: Instructors will cover category 10, a requirement for applicators controlling vegetation on rights-of-way, roads and industrial sites, as well as for landscapers who control weeds on sidewalks and driveways.

There is a $50 registration fee for the core training. The registration fee for categories 06, 07, 10 and 23 is $25 each. Total cost for all sessions will not exceed $100. Participants must register by March 28.