Penn State Extension to offer field day for turf and ornamentals

Penn State Extension will host an upcoming workshop to showcase the results of turfgrass research, offer tours, hands-on demonstrations and informational sessions and provide opportunities to earn pesticide education credits.

This workshop is designed for lawn care operators, landscapers, nursery operators and others interested in ornamental horticulture.

The day will begin with a core pesticide education program, followed by morning breakout sessions. In the afternoon, attendees can participate in lawn and sport turf or golf turf tracks at the Joseph Valentine Turfgrass Research Center. As an alternative, breakout sessions will cover weeds and other pests, plant diseases, perennials, and tours of the Arboretum, pollinator and bird garden and a virtual tour of landscape design.

Participants can earn core and category pesticide credits from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The turf and ornamentals field day will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 1 at The Arboretum at Penn State. The registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. on July 26 registration is $70. Click here for registration and more information.