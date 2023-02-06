Penn State Extension to offer in-person and online educational events for landscape pros

Penn State Extension offers a series of educational events designed for landscape professionals, turfgrass managers and others in related fields.

The sessions are offered as both in-person workshops and webinars that will help participants learn about weed identification and control, insect and disease management and other topics. Licensed pesticide applicators and other landscape professionals can earn updated training credits and network with peers.

The educational events will take place in five locations:

Leesport , 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Berks County Agricultural Center, 1238 County Welfare Road.

Altoona, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Blair County Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive.

Wexford, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, March 2, at the Chadwick, 10545 Perry Highway.

Meadville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, at Harper Event Center, 13635 Dickson Road.

Lewisburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, at the Best Western, 7701 Westbranch Highway.

Registration deadlines vary by location, with registration fees ranging from $60 to $75. Detailed information is available here.

As an alternative for those unable to attend an in-person event, a webinar series will take place from 9-11 a.m. on three consecutive Tuesdays in February. The series will cover the following topics:

Aquatics, on Feb. 7, this session will cover aquatic environments, aquatic plant categories and types, common aquatic invasive plants, harmful algae blooms, aquatic herbicide labels and nonchemical ways to reduce nuisance plant species. Attendees can earn pesticide credits in category 09 and the private category.

Turf, on Feb. 14, where instructors will focus on disease prevention with proper variety selection, disease-resistant varieties, 2022 pests and turf herbicides. Pesticide credits are available in categories 07, 18, 23 and private.

Right-of-Way, on Feb. 21, will cover the identification and management of invasive plants, the Pennsylvania noxious weed list and new regulations on barberry and Callery pear. Participants can earn pesticide credits in category 10 and private categories.

Each webinar carries a registration fee of $20. Participants must register by 8:45 a.m. on each webinar date to receive the link to access the live webinar. Registrants also will receive access to the webinar recording.