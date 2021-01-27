Pennington Seed: Arden 15

Introduced in 2019, Pennington Arden 15 is the next generation of high-quality Bermuda Turfgrass with excellent color, cover, density and superior early spring green-up.

This highly developed seed is a two-clone intraspecific hybrid that provides a noticeably more uniform turf.

Arden 15 replaces Pennington Princess 77 as Pennington’s main offering in the Bermudagrass segment and has an improved cold tolerance with finer leaf texture and faster grow-in, making it perfectly suited for planting in transitional markets as far north as Tulsa, Louisville and Richmond.

