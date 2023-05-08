People in the news: Promotions and updates from Yellowstone Landscape, Bartlett, Quali-Pro and more

Yellowstone Landscape names new CEO and CFO

No. 4 on the 2022 LM150 list, Yellowstone Landscape promoted Harry Lamberton to chief executive officer and Timothy Sherman to chief financial officer. Yellowstone’s current CEO, Tim Portland, will transition to executive chairman.

Portland joined Yellowstone in 2012. He serves on the board of directors of the National Association of Landscape Professionals and chairs the association’s H-2B steering committee. He also serves on the board of the seasonal employment alliance, an advocacy organization focused on congressional reform of guest worker visa programs. Prior to joining Yellowstone, he was the CEO of United Subcontractors and also served as president of several divisions at Scotts Miracle-Gro, including the Ortho and Roundup brands, Scotts LawnService and Scott’s International Professional business. He holds an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden Business School and an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College.

Lamberton joined Yellowstone in January 2022 as president. He brings more than 20 years of leading environmental and sustainability businesses at Waste Management. He serves on the Conference Board’s Global Sustainability Centre’s Advisory Board, the Board of Directors of the Sustainability Institute at the University of New Hampshire and the Board of Directors of Friends of the Chicago River. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA from the Goizueta School of Business at Emory University.

Sherman has led Yellowstone’s financial analysis team since 2018. He first worked in landscaping as a construction project manager, then account manager and branch manager for Cornerstone Landscape, which Yellowstone acquired in 2012. He later moved from field management into finance, becoming one of Yellowstone’s first regional field financial analysts in 2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the Fisher School of Accounting at the University of Florida and an MBA from Jacksonville University.

Matt Campbell joins Arborjet | Ecologel

Arborjet | Ecologel recently hired Matt Campbell as Southeast regional technical manager. His territory includes North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Campbell has spent his professional career producing products and designing agronomic programs for companies — supplying services in turf, landscape and erosion control — in markets throughout the United States.

He previously owned and operated a sod farm and national erosion company in Kansas where he later joined SiteOne Landscape Supply, managing branches in the St. Louis, Mo., and Atlanta, Ga., areas. He joined BWI Companies, where he helped build the turf, golf and pest markets in the North Georgia region for the past four years. He graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s in agriculture with an emphasis in horticulture and a specialty in turfgrass science.

Quali-Pro adds new technical services manager

Quali-Pro recently added Bobby Kerr, Ph.D., as technical services manager. Kerr has more than 20 years of experience in the turf and ornamental industry.

Kerr is originally from Scotland and completed his Ph.D. in weed sciences at Clemson University with a focus on goosegrass biology and control and a master’s degree from the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, where he studied plant physiology.

In previous roles, Kerr designed, implemented and summarized field studies on turf and ornamentals for a large pesticide manufacturer.

GreenView Partners named new vice president of sales and marketing

GreenView Partners, No. 147 on the 2022 LM150 list, promoted Bobby Ciampa to vice president of sales and marketing. He joined Greenview Partners as a senior business developer in 2018 and has more than eight years of experience in the commercial landscape industry. He has a bachelor’s degree in horticulture and landscape design from North Carolina State University.

Boss software adds implementation specialist

Katie Heck joins The Integra Group as an implementation specialist with its Boss software client success team.

In her role, Heck will work with companies in the landscape and snow removal industries to identify best practices that will allow them to get the most out of their software and improve their operational and financial performance.

Heck’s worked for more than 15 years with Five Seasons Landscape Management in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. At Five Seasons, Heck served as the business manager as well as the Boss super user for the company. In that role, she managed the company’s onboarding and implementation of the software for their full-service landscape and snow removal operations.

Bartlett names new senior manager of equipment

Bartlett Tree Experts, No. 5 on the 2022 LM150 list, named Matt Losey as senior manager of equipment. In his new role, Losey will take over for Rich Mitchell, who will retire at the end of the year.

Losey began his career with Bartlett in 2012 on the grounds crew in Hilton Head, S.C., and served as a crew leader and sales representative. Since then, he held several positions in the company, most recently as a regional safety manager.

He is an ISA-certified Arborist, Certified Tree Care Safety Professional and certified Associate Safety Professional through the Board of Certified Safety Professionals. He is a four-time Bartlett Champion and served on the President’s Council in 2019.

He holds a degree in business from Monmouth University and a degree in forestry from the State University of New York (SUNY) College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) Ranger School.

10-year anniversary

Parry Webb, vice president of sales at Weathermatic celebrates his 10-year anniversary with the company. He has more than 25 years in the green industry through various roles. Weathermatic said Webb’s water management expertise, love of training and drive for exceptional customer service help landscape maintenance professionals maximize productivity and growth in their irrigation divisions.

Got news? Let us know!

Have news about your company’s recent hirings or promotions? Send it to Associate Editor Rob DiFranco at rdifranco@northcoastmedia.net, and we’ll feature it in an upcoming People on the Move.