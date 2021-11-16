People News: Updates from LidoChem, Ground Workshop and more

Lisa Pucillo has been named acting president and CFO of LidoChem.

She assumes the leadership role held by her longtime business partner, Don Pucillo, who passed away in October.

“Despite the loss of one of LidoChem founding members, the company will move forward,” said Lisa Pucillo. “We all share the same vision and passion for delivering value to customers and will honor Don’s memory by continuing with the work that he loved so much.”

Now in its 40th year, LidoChem will carry forth the “Partners in Growth” philosophy embodied in a quote from Don himself: “We appreciate the trust growers and turf managers place in us when they buy our products, and we honor that trust by continuing to offer the best products we can.”

LidoChem was founded in 1981 and emerged as one of the leaders in the global identification and distribution of superior raw materials. In 1999, Don was one of the first in the industry to acknowledge a change in the needs of crop, turf and ornamental growers. Both regulations and environmental awareness drove demand for economical, effective and “greener” products and Don recognized the need to utilize natural resources to provide nutrition for plants and soil microbes.

The Performance Nutrition division was later created within LidoChem to develop eco-friendly products for the agricultural and turf markets using new technologies.

“No words can adequately express our sadness over Don’s death,” said Lisa Pucillo. “He was a true visionary and an amazing human being. Our entire team is committed to continuing the company’s values and success in his memory.”

Growmark names Mark Orr as its next CEO. Orr will become the CEO of the company’s North American agriculture and energy cooperative effective March 1. Orr will succeed Jim Spradlin, CEO since September 2014, who retires Feb. 28.

“Mark brings a wealth of proven leadership experience to the chief executive role,” said John Reifsteck Growmark chairman of the board. “As we searched for the ideal candidate, the Growmark board of directors identified the most critical leadership attributes and experiences required to drive our enterprise business strategies for the long-term success of the Growmaark/FS System. Mark demonstrates a collaborative approach to leadership along with a passion for innovation and growth that benefits our member-owners, all of our customers, and their end users.”

Orr currently serves as Growmark’s VP of agronomy, a position he has held since 2014. He is a graduate of Illinois State University with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness. Orr’s previous management experience includes service as a Growmark regional vice president and as general manager of AgView FS and Piatt County Service Company. He joined Growmark/FS System in 1990.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead one of the greatest organizations in agriculture and look forward to building upon the strategies already driving the Growmark System to unprecedented growth in recent years,” added Orr. “At the end of the day, it all comes down to serving our members with unsurpassed customer service and delivering value to our member-owners across North America.”

Spradlin announced his retirement in June after serving seven years as CEO.

Robert Bartlett Jr., chairman and CEO of Bartlett Tree Experts was awarded the George Robert White Medal of Honor by The Massachusetts Horticultural Society (MHS).

Bartlett represents the third generation of the F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company and was among medals recipients who were celebrated during the MHS 119th Honorary Medals Dinner at The Gardens at Elm Bank in Wellesley, Mass., on Nov. 4.

The George Robert White Medal of Honor, the MHS’ highest achievement award, was established in 1909 and is among the most distinguished horticultural awards in the U.S.

“I would like to thank the selection committee and the trustees of Massachusetts Horticultural Society for this overwhelming honor,” Bartlett said. “I have always known about this medal and am very proud to join the distinguished recipients before me with this recognition.”

In presenting the honor, James Hearsum, President and Executive Director of MHS, said the George Robert White Medal of Honor is given “in recognition of eminent service in horticulture in its broadest sense.”

“This award honors Robert A. Bartlett Jr. for his lifelong engagement supporting horticulture and his generous, continuing contributions to the betterment of the science and practice of horticulture nationwide, and in fact, around the world,” Hearsum said.

Joining these distinguished honorees, Bartlett delivered the keynote address, discussing plant collections at the R.A. Bartlett Research Laboratories and Arboretum in Charlotte, N.C., to create “a Living Museum.”

Ground Workshop has added Alden Carr as a landscape designer.

He has more than three years of experience and a background that combines environmental science, biology and landscape architecture. Carr, a Pacific Northwest native, has worked on projects ranging from private residential gardens to large-scale urban developments.

He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Northern Arizona University and a master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Oregon.

Takeuchi-US has named Guy Waggoner as its new Western Region Business Manager (RBM). Waggoner will be responsible for all sales development activity and market share objectives in Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Washington State, Idaho, California and Hawaii. His duties will include dealer development and recruitment, inventory control, collections, forecasting, promotions and national and direct accounts support.

“As Takeuchi continues to grow its presence in the Western U.S., we knew we needed to hire a regional business manager in that area who will provide the high level of administrative and sales support that our dealers need and deserve,” said Shay Klusmeyer, division sales manager for Takeuchi-US. “Guy’s extensive heavy equipment experience, notable sales achievements and regional knowledge made him the clear choice for this position.”

Based in Folsom, Calif., Waggoner comes to Takeuchi from his former role as West Coast regional sales manager for Hyundai Construction Equipment where he represented the company’s excavators and wheel loaders.

“Takeuchi is a growing company, and I’m excited to help them achieve and exceed their sales goals in the Western U.S.,” said Waggoner. “I have a real passion for the heavy equipment industry, and I look forward to working with Takeuchi dealers and introducing their customers to the many benefits that they can enjoy when they purchase Takeuchi machines.”

Central Coast firm Madrone Landscapes recently promoted Coner Boaen to maintenance manager.

Boaen brings more than 18 years of experience in all aspects of landscape construction and service. Under his supervision, the maintenance team members will focus on exceptional customer service and communication with clientele.

“It is extremely gratifying to move Coner into a position of leadership,” said Rick Mathews, Madrone Landscapes owner and founder. “Coner is known for his quality of work, communication, and professionalism. He is a familiar face to our clients. They appreciate his in-depth knowledge of landscape maintenance practices and procedures, which equates to high-quality landscapes and customer satisfaction.”

As manager of the Madrone Landscapes maintenance department, Boaen will concentrate on providing consistent, skillful supervision and training, ensuring excellent and reliable service to Madrone clientele.

Brian Bravo went on a fishing trip of a lifetime this month after winning Kubota Tractor Corp.’s Fish with a Pro Sweepstakes.

In March of this year, Kubota launched the nationwide sweepstakes program with a grand prize all-expenses-paid fishing trip for two in Michigan with Major League Fishing legend Kevin VanDam.

In September, Brian was selected from more than 24,000 entries and two weekends ago he flew out to Traverse City, Mich., for a day of fishing with VanDam, a seven-time B.A.S.S. Angler of the Year, four-time Bassmaster Classic Champion and 2018 National Bass Fishing Hall of Fame inductee.