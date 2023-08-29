People on the Move: Davey Tree, SavATree, Bartlett and more

Bartlett Tree promotes Rhoten, Rozette

Bartlett Tree Experts, No. 5 on the 2023 LM150 list, promoted Brian Rhoten to division manager and vice president, overseeing the company’s operations in Eastern Pennsylvania.

Rhoten first joined Bartlett Tree Experts in 1988 and has held positions as a part-time arborist representative, arborist representative, crew leader, PHC specialist and local manager of the Baltimore Office. In 2016, Rhoten was promoted to assist in the management of the company’s operations in Maryland, Delaware and Eastern Pennsylvania.

Since taking on his new role, Bartlett has expanded in Lebanon County, Pa., with the acquisitions of Climb High Tree Service and Houser Plant Health Care.

The company also promoted Vinny Rozette to division manager and vice president, overseeing the company’s operations in Western Pennsylvania and Ohio. Rozette first joined Bartlett Tree Experts in 2012.

A graduate of West Virginia University and U.S. Marine, he held positions with the company as a ground person, climber, crew leader, plant health care specialist, local office safety coordinator and arborist representative based in the Roanoke, Va., office. His most recent role was as an assistant local manager.

SavATree adds COO

SavATree, No. 7 on the 2023 LM150 list, appoints Ben Stevie as chief operating officer (COO), succeeding current COO Don Becker, and Phil DeGisi assumes the role of chief growth officer (CGO).

“The addition of Ben and Phil to our executive team marks a significant milestone for SavATree,” states SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone. “Their extensive experience building at-scale, top-quality customer experiences will help propel SavATree on into the next phase of growth and expansion. As we step into the future under their leadership, I also wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to Don for his remarkable 36 years of service to our organization. His contributions have been invaluable, and his legacy will continue to inspire us all.”

Current COO Don Becker will retire this year, after nearly four decades at SavATree. He joined SavATree in 1987 and helped it become the first multi-state tree care company in the U.S. to earn accreditation by the Tree Care Industry Association. Becker was instrumental in expanding SavATree into 30 states. Becker will stay on through the end of the year to help onboard Stevie. Becker will also continue as an advisor to the company.

Prior to joining SavATree, Stevie spent 18 years with General Electric. Over two decades, he led operations for GE Gas Power’s global field services business, worked in both their aviation and power businesses and spent eight years as an expat in both the Middle East and Asia in operational roles. Stevie received his MBA from Xavier University and has his undergraduate degree in business from Northern Kentucky University.

DeGisi joins SavATree after six years at residential real estate firm Orchard, where he was a co-founder and president. His proficiency in customer growth and revenue generation led Orchard to be recognized in the Inc. 5000 as one of the top 250 fastest-growing private companies in America and among the top 25 fastest-growing companies in New York City. Previously, DeGisi held marketing leadership roles across brands including Amazon subsidiary Quidsi, Walmart.com, and CommonBond. DeGisi holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a bachelor’s of economics degree from Vassar College.

Kyle Johnson joined as vice president of integration, working closely the senior vice president of mergers and partnerships. Johnson brings six years of experience leading integration at Rentokil North America, where he successfully integrated an average of 15 partners annually.

DRG appoints three to new service

Davey Resource Group, a subsidiary of The Davey Tree Expert Company, No. 2 2023 LM150 list, appointed three new team members: Eric Smith, director of transportation engineering; Ben Morgan, lead transportation engineer; and Shawn Monahan Jr., traffic engineer.

With these appointments, Davey Resource Group created a new transportation engineering service available to DRG clients within the Ohio and Great Lakes region. The company said with this new role and service, the new transportation engineering team will have the ability to conduct area-wide transportation studies as they relate to clients’ projects that can include designing roadways, stormwater mitigation concerns, safety precautions and more.

Smith, who has almost 40 years of experience in the industry comes from PRIME AE Group, where Smith’s most recent position was the vice president of national traffic engineering/ITS. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from The University of Akron and a master’s degree in real estate development from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Morgan has been appointed to the newly created position of lead transportation engineer. Morgan, formerly a transportation engineer, holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from The University of Akron.

Monahan has been appointed to the newly created position of traffic engineer. Monahan, who formerly held a cooperative education position, holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from The University of Akron and is a licensed engineer intern.

PBI-Gordon appoints new turf industry sales representative

PBI-Gordon recently appointed Bert Lopez as sales representative for turf markets in Arizona, California, Guam and Nevada. He is based in Southern California.

Lopez brings more than 30 years of experience in the horticulture, landscape, nursery and golf industries to this role. He is a board-certified entomologist, a certification held by less than 150 people in the U.S. He also holds several industry certifications, including a pest control adviser license from the Department of Pesticide Regulation in California.

Prior to joining PBI-Gordon, Lopez worked as an industry turf manager for Veseris. He holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural biology from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

Miller Landscape promotes two

Miller Landscape in Orion, Mich., promoted two senior-level maintenance team members. Effective immediately, Kevin Greaves and Marty Miller will take on the roles of operations manager, maintenance department and director of landscape management, respectively.

In his role as operations manager, Greaves will oversee the field staff and day-to-day operations within the maintenance department. He will work closely with the department’s account managers to ensure efficient production while also maintaining quality. Part of that efficiency effort will include working with Miller to meet monthly and quarterly profitability goals. Greaves has been a member of the Miller Landscape team for three years, previously serving as the maintenance department production manager.

As the director of landscape management, Miller’s primary focus will be on the development and redemption of the department’s financial plan in conjunction with the general manager and Greaves. With a broad focus on the department’s growth and profitability, Miller will also identify and pursue business development opportunities; coordinate with HR to ensure that current and future staffing needs are met; develop and maintain client relationships and long-term planning and goal setting. He is a 25-year veteran of the company.

Perennial Plant Association announces design award recipients

The Perennial Plant Association recognized 17 landscape design companies during its 2023 National Symposium hosted in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. The entries comprise eleven categories based on residential, commercial, educational, temporary/seasonal designs and price of production.

This year’s recipients included:

Award of Excellence, Class II – Stefano Marinaz Landscape Architecture for the Cool and Calm in North London Project

Award of Merit, Class II – Jeremy F. Locke/Great Lakes Landscape Design for the Pollinator Heaven Project

Award of Excellence, Class III – Stefano Marinaz Landscape Architecture for the Church Barn Project

Award of Merit, Class III – Danilo Maffei, CPLD, PCH, FAPLD for the Nemours Farm Courtyard Project

Award of Merit, Class III – Kelly D. Norris, LLC for the McCracken Landscaped Prairie Project

Award of Excellence, Class IV – Craig Bergmann and Erin-Marie Herrera of Craig Bergmann Landscape Design, Inc. for the Reimagining a Romantic Garden of the Past Project

Award of Merit, Class IV –Campion Hruby Landscape Architects for the Childs Point Project

Award of Merit, Class IV –Kevin Gaughan – FORM Garden Design for the St. George’s Road Project

Award of Excellence, Class VII – Kelly D. Norris, LLC for the Bailey Nursery Test Garden Project

Award of Merit, Class VII – Joshua Richardson – Ruppert Landscape for the Native Prairie – Syngenta RTP Project

Award of Excellence, Class VIII – M.ERBS Fine Gardens, Keith Wallock and Mark Peterson for the Private School Campus Project

Award of Merit, Class VIII – Campion Hruby Landscape Architects for the South Annapolis Yacht Centre Project

Award of Excellence, Class IX – Assiniboine Park Conservancy for the Seasonal Garden at the Leaf Project

Award of Merit, Class IX – Land+ LLC for the Chapel and Mausoleum of Peace Gardens at Laurel Hill Cemetery West Project

Award of Merit, Class IX – Weiss/Manfredi, Wolf Landscape Architecture and SiteWorks – designed by Toby Wolf or The Robert W. Wilson Overlook at Brooklyn Botanic Garden Project

Award of Excellence, Class XI – Stefano Marinaz Landscape Architecture for the Floriade Expo 2022 – Netherlands Project

Award of Merit, Class XI – Refugia Design for The Inner Landscape Project

