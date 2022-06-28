People on the Move: Hirings and awards from Briggs & Stratton, Bartlett, Green Lawn Fertilizing and more

Briggs & Stratton announces Kristina Cerniglia has joined the company as senior vice president & chief financial officer.

Cerniglia joins Briggs & Stratton after serving eight years as senior vice president & CFO at Hillenbrand. Prior to Hillenbrand, she spent 23 years in the financial organizations at Black & Decker and United Technologies Corporation. Cerniglia currently serves on the board of directors for Littelfuse and Margaret Mary Health.

“Kristina has demonstrated that she is a transformational leader with the ability to influence results across an entire enterprise,” said Steve Andrews, president & CEO at Briggs & Stratton. “As Briggs & Stratton continues to transform and grow, her extensive background and strong leadership capabilities will drive continuous improvement. I look forward to the experience and fresh perspectives Kristina will bring to the organization.”

Cerniglia succeeds Mark Schwertfeger, who served as the SVP & CFO.

Bartlett president honored at alma mater

Bartlett Tree Experts announces that The Ingram Amphitheater at the Penn State Mont Alto Arboretum has been dedicated in honor of Bartlett president and COO, Jim Ingram.

Ingram, an alumnus, was honored with a dedication ceremony held on the Penn State Mont Alto campus during its “Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence” campaign celebration on June 11.

“I’m pretty humbled here,” said Ingram. “This truly is a place for students to invest time and energy in listening to and understanding others, a place where students can be grateful for the trees, a place to be at peace with yourself and your surroundings, a place that inspires students to constantly improve, and lastly, a place where students can observe and remember the small things about those around them; their strengths, their habits, their good qualities.”

Ingram holds two degrees from Penn State in Forestry and Agricultural Science. After graduation, he taught at the forestry school in 1981 before joining Bartlett Tree Experts.

In 2020, Ingram was Mont Alto’s graduation commencement speaker. For the past six years, Jim has served as the University Campaign Chair for Commonwealth Campuses. And recently, at the end of 2021, Jim and his wife, Barbara, funded an endowment at Penn State that will provide resources to begin arboretums at all of the 24 Penn State Commonwealth Campuses.

Green Lawn owner named a finalist for award

Ernst & Young announces Matthew Jesson, owner of Green Lawn Fertilizing, is an Entrepreneur of the Year 2022, Greater Philadelphia Award finalist.

A panel of independent judges selected Jesson according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact.

“I am extremely humbled to be named a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year. There are some impressive business leaders named as finalists for this prestigious award, so I am honored to be listed among them,” said Jesson.

Jesson started as an entrepreneur at the age of 12, when he started his neighborhood lawn cutting business in Havertown, Pa. He ran that business through his early twenties until he transitioned from landscaping to lawn care with the founding of Green Lawn Fertilizing in 2004.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 23. The national independent judging panel will then consider the regional winners, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum.

The Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award in June 2023.

RightLine hires new regional sales manager

RightLine announces that Cary Zech joins the company as regional sales manager. Zech has more than 20 years of experience in the turf and ornamental markets, most recently with Pennington Seed.

Zech will represent the existing RightLine products, including EPA-registered herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, nematicides and nutritional products. He will also help launch a series of new products in 2022 and 2023.

“Cary’s sales experience was proven as salesman of the year with Pennington Seed. The rapid growth of RightLine now requires additional top sales talent, and Cary will immediately provide that to the company,” RightLine CEO Tim Zech said.

LandOpt names new people coach

LandOpt names Ashley Wojciechowski as people coach.

Wojciechowski will work with LandOpt’s contractors in every aspect of hiring, from creating job descriptions, recruiting, screening and hiring to onboarding new team members.

She spent the last five years in various HR positions at Maxim Healthcare Services, a national provider of home health care, staffing and workforce solutions. Most recently, she was a senior HR field support specialist.

“Hiring, training and retaining people is the biggest burden landscape contractors face today,” said Jim Westover, LandOpt president. “LandOpt takes pride in helping them manage and improve every aspect of their businesses, which is why we are so happy Ashley is joining our team. She will be an invaluable resource to our contractors at a time when they need her the most.”

Thunder Creek adds to team

Thunder Creek Equipment adds Niki Patterson as manager of dealer development and national accounts.

“We’re excited to welcome Niki to the Thunder Creek team. Niki has a highly successful background in sales and extensive knowledge of strengthening dealer networks,” Lea said. “She will streamline our sales process implementation and move Thunder Creek forward in the agricultural, commercial and construction markets.”

Patterson will work with Thunder Creek’s sales team and dealer network to broaden market penetration, create performance frameworks and support dealer relations.