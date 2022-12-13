People on the Move: Hirings and promotions at Davey Tree, TruGreen, PERC and more

The Davey Tree Expert Co. — No. 3 on the 2022 LM150 list — promoted Vince Distrola to market manager in Colorado, Residential/Commercial (R/C) services; Sean Hoes to district manager in South Denver, R/C services and Kevin Marks to operations manager, Western operations, R/C services.

Distrola started his Davey career in 2002 as a plant health care (PHC) technician trainee. He was promoted to assistant district manager of the West Denver office in 2012 before being promoted to district manager of the South Denver office in 2018.

Hoes started his career with Davey in 2017 as a climbing arborist trainee in the Dallas office. He moved to the South Denver office in 2019 and was promoted to assistant district manager in 2022. He is an ISA-certified arborist, and he is TCIA aerial rescue certified and TCIA electrical hazards awareness certified.

Marks started his Davey career in 1996 with the East Denver office as a plant health care (PHC) technician trainee. In 2012, he was promoted to assistant district manager of the Boulder office. Marks was promoted to district manager of the North Denver office in 2016 and market manager of the Colorado market overseeing Colorado and Omaha in 2019. He is an ISA-certified master arborist.

Davey also appointed Alex Delisi as assistant treasurer.

“Alex is very experienced and was focused on key treasury functions in his roles before joining Davey,” said Chris Bast, vice president and treasurer. “We’re excited to have Alex join our team and bring his knowledge into our department while giving him opportunities to grow.”

Delisi has more than 11 years of treasury experience. Before joining Davey, he was the director of financial planning and corporate treasury for Interlake Maritime Services. Delisi obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in business administration from John Carroll University.

TruGreen CFO announces retirement

No. 2 on the 2022 LM150 list, TruGreen CFO, Michael Sims, will retire from the organization at the end of 2022 and move into a senior adviser role, amid the transition to TruGreen’s newly appointed CFO, Ben Dunham.

“Over the last several years, Mike has navigated unforeseen challenges with cross-functional collaboration and strategic guidance,” said John Cowles, president and CEO of TruGreen. “His depth of experience – coupled with his strong leadership style – has benefitted not just our team, but the TruGreen experience for our customers. It has been a pleasure to work alongside Mike, and I thank him for his commitment to TruGreen.”

Dunham will begin his role as CFO, effective Jan. 9, 2023. Dunham most recently served as the CFO of WeWork. He previously served as U.S. CFO for Pizza Hut, part of Yum Brands. Dunham holds an MBA. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. in finance and economics from the University of Miami.

“Ben’s collaborative and resilient style, alongside his ability to manage strategic challenges, will prove invaluable to our team,” said Cowles. “I look forward to partnering with Ben to further strengthen our business growth, operational excellence, and customer experience.”

PERC names new vice president of business development

Gavin Hale joined the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) as vice president of business development, announced. In this role, the organization says Hale will help grow awareness of propane technologies across all industries and applications, including medium-duty vehicles and school buses.

“Gavin is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in new product development, a robust understanding of engine markets, and expertise in complete powertrain integration,” Tucker Perkins, PERC president and CEO said. “We are excited to have him on board to help seize the opportunities ahead for our industry.”

Hale arrives at PERC from Deutz Corporation, where he served as director of new power system business development and market and technology development. In this dual role, he developed and executed a five-year, $400 million business growth strategy and led an international team in developing Deutz’s first compact propane spark-ignited engine. Prior to his time at Deutz, Hale worked for Power Solutions International (PSI) as vice president of sales. Before PSI, he had a long and successful career serving as manager for new business development at Caterpillar Machine Engines.

Rotolo Consultants makes several moves

Rotolo Consultants — No. 27 on the 2022 LM150 list — promoted several within its executive and management teams to accommodate the growth and expansion of the company.

COO Michael Rotolo will retain his role as COO while also assuming the position of president;

will retain his role as COO while also assuming the position of president; Senior vice president of maintenance, Brandt Martin , will be promoted to COO of maintenance;

, will be promoted to COO of maintenance; Vice president of operations for construction Jodi Corey will be promoted to senior vice president of construction;

will be promoted to senior vice president of construction; Business development director Kasey Dorr will be promoted to chief marketing officer;

will be promoted to chief marketing officer; Division manager David Wells will be promoted to regional vice president of maintenance;

will be promoted to regional vice president of maintenance; Division manager Bryan Martin will be promoted to regional vice president of maintenance.

“Despite a challenging economic environment, RCI has continued to experience significant growth in revenue as well as in our geographic footprint in 2022,” Keith Rotolo, company president & CEO, said. “This is a very exciting indication of the strength of our overall RCI team, the value we bring our clients, and the investments we are making in the company. We expect this growth trend to continue into next year as well.”

Following a recent buyout of their private equity partners by its executive team, RCI says it is committed to a long-term strategy of organic growth in established markets along with expansion into larger regional markets, including Houston and Nashville.

