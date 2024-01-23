People on the Move: Hirings and promotions at Massey Services, Sperber, Greene County Fertilizer and more

Massey Services — No. 29 on the 2023 LM150 list — recently announced the retirement of its 20-year marketing leader Lynne Frederick and the promotion of Becky Church to vice president of marketing.

“Throughout Lynne’s and Becky’s careers at Massey, they have exemplified outstanding leadership and dedication to our company, our executive team, our marketing team members and our customers,” said Massey Services’ President and CEO Tony Massey. “We congratulate Lynne on her retirement and Becky on her promotion and thank them both for all they have contributed to the success of our company.”

Frederick joined Massey Services in 2003 and Church in 2005. Frederick began with Massey as director of marketing and was promoted to vice president in 2004 and to senior vice president in 2009. Church began with Massey as a marketing manager and was promoted during her tenure, most recently to senior director

“It has been an honor and privilege to represent the Massey brand and work with our executive team and the Massey family,” said Frederick. “Part of what makes Massey such a unique company is the opportunity to contribute in impactful ways to make a difference. I’m incredibly proud of all we have accomplished together and to now be passing the baton to Becky.”

Sperber adds to tree care staff

No. 8 on the 2023 LM150 list, Sperber Landscape Cos. recently added Spencer Bemus as its new vice president of tree care.

In his new role, Remus will be responsible for building out our tree care capabilities across the country with a focus on plant health care, risk assessment, tree pruning and overall health of trees, with a focus on safety.

Bemus has been in the landscaping industry for more than 26 years with a brief break playing Volleyball in Europe and Puerto Rico, representing the U.S. in professional leagues. He got his start when he was a teenager working during summer breaks for Bemus Landscaping installing custom home landscaping. He is an ISA Certified Arborist, ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualified and holds a bachelor’s degree from UC Irvine.

Greene County Fertilizer welcomes industry veteran

Greene County Fertilizer Co. added Chuck Barber to its team as executive vice president of sales and marketing.

Prior to joining Greene County Fertilizer, Barber was vice president of accounts specialty for Anuvia Plant Nutrients, managing sales and distribution. He has also worked for The Scotts Co. and as golf course superintendent at Bay Hill Golf Club and Erie Golf Club.

“We are excited to have Chuck join our team,” said John Perry, president of Greene County Fertilizer Co. “Chuck’s green industry tenure and his reputation for bringing new and industry-changing technologies to the L&O market are second to none. Greene County Fertilizer continues to grow and expand and Chuck will be an integral part of that growth.”

ServiceTitan hires new chief accounting officer

ServiceTitan named Michele O’Connor as its new chief accounting officer (CAO).

O’Connor most recently served as Chief Accounting Officer at Veeva Systems. At Veeva, O’Connor scaled the global accounting function from three to more than one hundred team members, while creating the infrastructure to support Veeva’s growth to almost $3 billion in revenue. O’Connor will be responsible for the oversight of all global accounting and finance operations.

“Growing up around a steel fabrication and repair business started by my grandfather in our small town, I saw firsthand how critical the trades industry is to local economies all across the country,” said O’Connor. “After meeting Ara and Vahe, it’s clear that ServiceTitan’s commitment to their customers and the industry as a whole starts at the top. I’m thrilled to be joining a mission-driven company that’s equipping contractors with the tools and technology they need to run and grow their business.”

Prior to leading accounting at Veeva, O’Connor served as Director of Accounting at Thoratec Corporation, Assistant Controller and SEC Reporting Manager at FormFactor, and started her career in public accounting at KPMG. In May 2022, O’Connor joined the Board of Directors at Checkr, where she serves as the Audit Committee Chair.

Desantis Landscapes names new vice president of marketing

DeSantis Landscapes in Portland, Ore., recently named Joey Harrison as its new vice president of marketing and sales.

“It’s a privilege to rejoin DeSantis and work alongside the many great people who have made this milestone possible,” said Joey. “I’m proud to be at the intersection of the company’s future, and the strong ties we have with the commercial real estate industry, the environmental policymakers and business community across the Pacific Northwest. I look forward to working together toward a future of endless possibility.”

Harrison’s career includes more than 20 years working with several landscape accounts at Pitzer’s Lawn Management in Edmond, Okla.; BrightView Landscapes; and Monarch Landscapes, in Portland, Ore.

“We have much to celebrate as we mark our golden anniversary with 50 years in the Oregon landscaping industry,” said company president, Dean DeSantis. “Joey played a key role in helping us build our legacy of excellence and his return will play a pivotal role in shaping many more years of sustainable success.”

Kichler Lighting adds a new position for training and education

Kichler Lighting promoted Chris Thomas to the newly created position of manager of landscape training and education.

Thomas previously served as territory sales manager for the mid-Atlantic region, within the company. In his new role, Thomas will be responsible for advancing Kichler’s educational initiatives

“At Kichler, we aim to create an educational platform where our contractors and distributors can acquire the essential skills for building successful careers in the landscape space,” said Kichler Lighting Director of Landscape of Sales Scott Pesta. “Chris Thomas has a proven track record of success when he combines his two passions – teaching and lighting. This is an organic fit for him.”

Got news? Let us know!

Have promotions or updates about your team? Send it to Associate Editor Rob DiFranco at rdifranco@northcoastmedia.net, and we’ll feature it in an upcoming People on the Move.