People on the Move: Hirings and promotions at PBI-Gordon, Ruppert Landscape, TCIA and more

PBI-Gordon Corp. recently added Dan Salois and Chrissie Segars, Ph.D., and promoted Sal Strano.

“We are delighted to add fantastic new talent to our organization and leverage Sal Strano’s expertise and experience by promoting him to a new role,” said Neil Cleveland, senior vice president and general manager of PBI-Gordon Corp. “The skills and industry experience these individuals bring will be a huge asset as we continue to serve our customers, develop innovative solutions, and drive our marketing strategy.”

As regional sales representative for the Pacific Northwest, Salois will be responsible for PBI-Gordon product sales to turfgrass management customers in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Hawaii, Utah and Alaska. Salois brings more than 20 years of experience in the turf, ornamental and agricultural industries, including as a sales professional, supplier representative and golf course superintendent.

As western research scientist, Segars is based in Oregon and conducts her research in the western region of the country. She will primarily focus on product development and research related to sod production. Prior to joining PBI-Gordon, Segars was an assistant professor and extension turfgrass specialist at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

In his new role as marketing product manager, Strano will develop and communicate product strategy for PBI-Gordon’s portfolio of herbicide products. Strano joined PBI-Gordon in May 2020 as a national key account manager. Prior to PBI-Gordon, Strano spent ten years as a turf and ornamental product manager for Gowan Co.

Ruppert promotes two

Ruppert Landscape — No. 11 on the 2022 LM150 list — recently promoted Ethan Brown to the position of region manager in the company’s landscape management division. In this capacity, he will oversee operations in the company’s three Northern Virginia landscape management branches in Alexandria, Dulles and Gainesville.

Brown joined Ruppert in 2016 as an area manager. In 2018, he became a branch manager. A year later, the Alexandria branch was recognized with Ruppert’s Distinction Award for outstanding performance as a branch. In 2021, Brown was recognized with Ruppert’s Clyde Vadner Merit award for consistent hard work and dedication, leading to exceptional results for the organization.

“In Ethan’s three years as branch manager, he has been known for leading his team with record-breaking profit performance as well as building a strong team with the lowest employee turnover in the division,” said Fred Key, regional vice president in Ruppert’s landscape management division. “We look forward to the continued growth and leadership that Ethan will bring to the region and the branches he will be working with.”

Cole Stoy has been promoted to branch manager in the Alexandria, Va., location. In this role, he will be responsible for the overall welfare of the branch, including the safety and development of his team, strategic planning and budgeting, training, customer service and day-to-day operations.

Ruppert also recently partnered with growth-oriented investment firm Knox Lane and distributed $28M in employee bonuses.

TCIA promotes Tetreault to executive vice president

The Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA) promoted Amy Tetreault to the new position of executive vice president.

“TCIA is pleased to give Amy the opportunity to use her years of experience with our organization to better support our staff and serve our members. TCIA seeks to promote from within whenever possible. That way, both our staff and members benefit from the knowledge and skills acquired over time,” said Dave White, president and CEO.

As executive vice president, Tetreault will be responsible for helping TCIA teams translate strategy into actionable steps for growth and implementing organization-wide goal setting, company operations and employee productivity.

“I look forward to working even more closely with my fellow team members to leverage our diverse skillsets to achieve the ambitious goals we’ve outlined as an organization,” said Tetreault.

She has served in roles of increasing responsibility and authority within the corporate engagement, development, and marketing teams. During her ten years at TCIA, Amy also helped launch the Women in Tree Care initiative, helped create the TCI Virtual Summit (during the pandemic), and supported her team to grow the TCI EXPO trade show floor, re-design the TCI Magazine (and accompanying website), and more.

Altoz adds new events manager

Altoz adds Mike Lane as its events and merchandising manager.

Lane’s responsibilities will include managing Altoz events, including industry trade shows and corporate and dealer events. He will also oversee merchandising efforts for the brand. Mike has more than 30 years of experience in the power sports industry, where he worked with dealerships to develop merchandising strategies that maximized their showroom potential.

“Mike will be a great asset to our team as we continue to grow,” said Altoz sales and marketing director Karl Bjorkman. “Altoz is entering new segments of the outdoor power equipment industry with the recent introduction of the multi-seasonal Switch compact tool carrier. We will be attending more and a broader range of industry events that Mike will coordinate. Mike will also develop and oversee in-store merchandising efforts at dealerships, which will strengthen the presence of the Altoz brand and help dealers sell more Altoz products.”

Bobcat’s parent company names new CEO

Doosan Infracore North America — the parent company of Bobcat — named Chris Jeong as its new CEO. Jeong succeeds Edward Song, the previous CEO, which the company promoted to global sales head of Hyundai Doosan Infracore in Korea.

Jeong most recently served as CEO of Doosan Infracore European Union. He joined Doosan in 2006 as a senior corporate strategy manager, where he led strategic activities across various markets before being promoted to vice president of sales and marketing for emerging markets.

“I’d like to acknowledge the many accomplishments of Doosan Infracore North America under the leadership of Mr. Edward Song,” Jeong says. “Edward was instrumental in getting the new organization structured in 2018 as we recommitted the company to the heavy construction equipment industry in North America.”

