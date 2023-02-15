People on the Move: Hirings and promotions at Ruppert, Central Turf, Fairway and more

No. 11 in the 2022 LM150 rankings, Ruppert Landscape expanded its operations to include a new location in Washington, D.C.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team and the loyalty and trust of our customers, we have been able to grow our presence in the DMV, necessitating an additional branch,” said Doug Halsey, region vice president in the company’s landscape management division. “This market density will allow us to continue providing excellent service for our existing customers while supporting new growth in the region. Equally as important, it will allow us to provide more growth opportunities for our employees, which is part of our core values.”

Chris Bixler, a longtime Ruppert employee, will lead the branch. Bixler most recently served as branch manager at the company’s Silver Spring, Md., location.

“Chris has been an integral part of our history in the DC market. He helped establish our original DC branch five years ago and will be a huge asset as we create our new DC location,” said Halsey.

In conjunction with Bixler’s promotion, Ruppert promoted Michael Moody to branch manager in Silver Spring. Moody joined the Ruppert team in 2015 as an enhancement crew member in Baltimore and has since worked his way to associate branch manager for the Silver Spring location.

Central Turf adds drainage director

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply added Eric Cummings as its new category director for drainage. In this role, Cummings will focus on strategic growth for the drainage category.

Cummings has 25 years of experience in the landscape industry and spent the last five years as a district sales manager for NDS. “I’m excited to join the team,” said Cummings, “I am eager to work with all the employees and partners of Central to provide superior service and solutions to our customers in the drainage category.” The addition of a drainage director to the team is part of Central’s overall growth goal for the company. In the coming months, additional hires will join the Central team, including a category director for fertility and other support roles. Fairway adds two executives Fairway Lawns recently made a pair of moves, adding Greg Harbison as CEO and Bill Hoke as COO. Harbison most recently served as CEO of Sperber Landscape Co. — No. 8 on the 2022 LM150 List. “We are thrilled to gain a chief executive officer of Greg’s caliber and talent,” said Kyle DeMilt, former president of Fairway Lawns and current board member. “He is the full package of skill, experience, customer focus and employee care to grow Fairway into a national powerhouse in all our vertical industries. He has the right vision and growth mentality needed for the future of this business.” Hoke co-founded NexGreen, a lawn care, tree care and pest control company that serves customers in the Eastern United States. “With a fundamental premise of ‘Take care of our people, and they will take care of our customers,’ Bill possesses the operational excellence and vision needed to serve our customers and field employees and deliver to them the best experience possible,” Harbison said of Hoke. “I am thrilled to work with him as a pragmatic thought partner that will be a steady and progressive voice as we grow our company.” Mi-T-M Corp. president to retire Longtime president and board member of Mi-T-M Corp., Sam Humphrey, will retire on June 1. Humphrey has been with the company for 32 years and 27 of those years as president. Humphrey will stay on the board of directors until his term expires. Humphrey played an instrumental role at Mi-T-M and has helped guide the company through many milestones, including new equipment introductions, business partnerships, a one-million-square-foot facility expansion, customer growth and the company transitioning to an employee-owned structure. “I am grateful to have spent 32 incredible years with this great company, and I am deeply honored to have had the opportunity to lead it. I am profoundly appreciative of the unprecedented opportunity presented to me by Mi-T-M founder AJ Spiegel,” Humphrey said. “I will miss the daily interactions with co-workers and customers. I believe the company is well positioned to grow and thrive in the years to come.” The Mi-T-M board of directors appointed Rick Stanley as the new president and CEO of Mi-T-M following Humphrey’s retirement. Stanley has 28 years of corporate experience with companies such as Flexsteel and Whirlpool.

Hamilton Caster names new president

Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co. recently named Mark Lippert as its new president. Hamilton Caster, a 116-year-old manufacturer of heavy-duty industrial casters, wheels, carts, and in-plant trailers, is in its fourth generation of family leadership.

Mark succeeds his cousin, David R. Lippert, who retired in December 2022.

“I am honored and humbled to step into this role and build upon my family’s legacy as just the 6th president in our history,” said Mark. “I’m excited to leverage our core values of integrity, continuous improvement, accountability, respect, and empowerment as the foundation for strengthening our customer relationships, investing in new technologies, and supporting employee development.”

The company also announced several other moves, including the addition of Kellie Krieger as director of human resources and administration. Krieger replaces longtime executive vice president Steven J. Lippert, who also retired in December.

Hamilton also added Jodi Fritsch as director of marketing, a position that Mark Lippert held for over 28 years before his promotion.

