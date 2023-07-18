People on the Move: Hirings and promotions for Graze, Hyundai, Envu and more

Hyundai launches North American compact equipment sales and support

Hyundai Construction Equipment North America hired Jeff Pate as vice president of compact equipment sales, reporting to Mike Ross, senior vice president of HD Hyundai CE North America. Reporting directly to Pate are four new team members, each of whom will be responsible for sales and dealer development in distinct regions covering the United States and Canada.

Dale McLemore, an industry veteran with 35 years of experience in compact equipment, joins the company as senior dealer development and national accounts manager for compact equipment covering the southeastern region.

Brian Slavinski brings 12 years of experience to his role as district manager for the northeastern United States and Eastern Canada, including extensive knowledge of the equipment industry from both the retail and manufacturing side.

Darren Wallace, district manager for the central region of the U.S. and Canada, also brings 20 years of industry experience in sales and dealer development.

Mike Dahs joins the team as district manager for the western region of the U.S. and Canada. Mike spent the last two years on the OEM side of the business, following nine years of retail experience working for a successful multi-line construction equipment dealer.

Logan Fahey joins Graze as CEO

Graze, a developer of autonomous commercial lawn mowers, appointed Logan Fahey as its chief executive officer. Fahey is the former CEO of Robin Autopilot, a robotic lawn care solutions company, and is the founder of Fahey Group, a holdings company dedicated to investing in the green industry.

Graze said it will open an office in the Dallas area, while its R&D operations will continue to be located at its Los Angeles headquarters.

“We see a significant opportunity to serve the commercial market in the rapidly growing autonomous mowing industry, and Logan is uniquely qualified to further build our team and take our company to the next level of growth,” said Buck Jordan, chairman of the board for Graze. “Logan is a true visionary and pioneer in this industry. He has built Robin Autopilot as a successful robotic mowing company in partnership with Husqvarna Group, the world leader in robotics, and he has successfully run a large-scale landscaping company. We are privileged to have Logan’s expertise and vision at the forefront in this exciting time for our company.”

Fahey will continue as chairman of the board for Robin Autopilot, a synergistic partner of Graze. In recent years, Fahey’s team repositioned Robin as a robots-as-a-service (RaaS). Fahey also led the management team of Landmark Lawn and Garden Supply, based in northeast Ohio, where he formed Landmark Automation as a RaaS company focused on eco-efficient and labor-saving solutions for the lawn care industry.

OPEI adds three to board of directors

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) held its 70th Annual Meeting at the Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville, N.C. Nearly 150 attendees gathered for the event, where the association announced three new board members and named a new board chair.

The association announced three new Board members at the meeting:

Klaus Hahn , president of North America for Greenworks

, president of North America for Greenworks Harold Redman , president and CEO of Echo Incorporated

, president and CEO of Echo Incorporated Nelson Wilner, senior vice president and general manager of engines for Kawasaki Motors Corp.

The association also announced its executive committee for 2023-24

Chair: Mike Clancy , CEO of Chervon North America

, CEO of Chervon North America Vice chair: David Thorne , vice president of turf and compact utility business unit for Deere & Co.

, vice president of turf and compact utility business unit for Deere & Co. Secretary/treasurer: John Wyatt , senior vice president and president of outdoor for Stanley Black and Decker

, senior vice president and president of outdoor for Stanley Black and Decker Immediate past chair: Brian Melka , group president of Kohler Energy

, group president of Kohler Energy Equip Exposition show chair: Dan Ariens, chairman and CEO of Ariens

Sod Solutions director of retail and professional development

Martín Ignes joins Sod Solutions as its new director of retail and professional development for Florida.

Sod Solutions says Ignes will help continue to build relationships with authorized distributors, preferred installers and licensed turfgrass producers throughout Florida. He will help to increase communication and education of Sod Solutions brands within the Florida market.

Ignes joins the company with a background in sales and consulting and a master’s degree in plant and soil sciences from Mississippi State University.

Envu adds senior marketing communications manager

Envu recently hired Julie Groce as senior marketing communications manager. The company said Groce will oversee marketing and communications efforts to help the business strengthen connections with lawn care operators.

Groce previously served in communication management and leadership roles at Zoetis, Novartis Animal Health and the North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts. She has more than 30 years of experience launching new innovations, connecting with customers and media partners at trade shows and communicating with key audiences.

