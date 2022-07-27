People on the Move: Hirings and promotions from Attentive, System Pavers, Davey and more

Attentive, a Delaware-based business management software provider for landscaping and other outdoor services industries, added Shawn Prince as its head of business development.

Prince will lead business development for Attentive’s software products for the landscaping and other outdoor services businesses. Attentive’s end-to-end sales automation platform launches on Aug. 8.

Before joining Attentive, Shawn Prince worked with Continuum Services as the vice president of business development. Before that, he held multiple positions with BrightView, including regional sales leader, business development executive and branch manager.

System Pavers adds new team member

System Pavers hired Wes Sims as its director of client services.

Sims has more than 25 years of customer service experience in industries from healthcare and finance to utilities and community engagement. He brings a history of expanding company brands and customer service footprints.

“I believe each of us plays an integral role in fulfilling our company’s vision,” says Sims. “I’m looking forward to working with the System Pavers team to empower employees and help lead to our common goal of continued success.”

Davey Tree promotes two

The Davey Tree Expert Co. — No. 3 on the 2022 LM150 list — promoted Christie Blevins and Ben Rosner to directors of Wetland Studies and Solutions (WSSI), a Davey company. Blevins has been promoted to director of regulatory, and Rosner has been promoted to director of environmental science.

Blevins started her career with WSSI as a summer intern in 2002. She obtained a degree in geography with an environmental concentration from Radford University in 2004.

“Christie continually grows already-established relationships with clients in her region that enables her to be a great liaison between both groups,” said Brian Chromey, vice president of operations, WSSI. “She is a fierce advocate for employees with a particular focus on recruitment, retention and engagement.”

Rosner started his career with WSSI as a summer intern in 2001. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in biology from Cedarville University in 2002 and his master’s degree in natural resources in 2009 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

“Ben embraces all the qualities of success by being a leader and technical expert for WSSI staff and clients in his region,” Chromey said. “He works to mentor staff to grow superior technical skills and become well-rounded consultants for our clients.”

Green Lawn Fertilizing’s Jesson named an Entrepreneur of the Year

During their annual awards dinner, Ernst & Young announced Matt Jesson, president and CEO of Green Lawn Fertilizing — No. 118 on the 2022 LM150 list — as an Entrepreneur of The Year 2022 Greater Philadelphia winner.

A National independent judging panel will consider regional winners and present national awards in November at the Strategic Growth Forum. The Entrepreneur of The Year National Overall winner will move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of The Year Award in June 2023.