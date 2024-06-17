People on the Move: Hirings and promotions from Harvest Landscape, WorkWave, Spring Green and more

Harvest Landscape names new COO

Harvest Landscape appointed Mike Scorsone as Chief Operating Officer (COO), a new position created by CEO Steven Schinhofen to support and steer the company’s dynamic growth in the commercial landscape industry.

With an impressive 23-year career in commercial landscape, focusing on homeowners associations in Southern California, Scorsone brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Harvest Landscape.

“Mike’s philosophy aligns perfectly with our mission at Harvest Landscape,” said Schinhofen. “His ability to create stability within strong teams by recognizing and complementing individual strengths is exceptional. Mike’s approach to aligning people effectively, filling in gaps and building trust is vital for our continued success and growth.“

In his new role as COO, Scorsone is eager to embrace Harvest’s innovative technology and focus on the core of service delivery. His goal is to create new operational efficiencies that directly impact the team members on the ground, who are at the heart of Harvest’s success. “This role allows me to mentor our regional leaders to have a significant impact on our teams at the ground level,” said Scorsone.

WorkWave appoints new CEO

WorkWave, a SaaS software solutions provider, named Kevin Kemmerer as CEO. The move reflects an effort to accelerate its business growth and focus on delivering best-in-class solutions to its customers and the industries it serves. Kemmerer steps into the role following David F. Giannetto, who will remain in an advisory role. Kemmerer joins WorkWave on the heels of his role as CEO at Brightly Software, an enterprise asset management company, which was acquired by Siemens in 2022.

“WorkWave’s journey over the last three years has been very impressive, quadrupling the company in size while expanding margins and acquiring multiple industry-leading companies,” said Jesper Andersen, executive chairman of the board at WorkWave. “We strongly believe in the company and the market opportunity, and we feel Kevin’s expertise, leadership and passion will enable WorkWave to continue to accelerate growth and serve its customers with the best software and services available.”

Kemmerer has over 30 years of experience in software and has been instrumental in leading and growing a broad range of high-quality software businesses throughout his career. He has sat on numerous boards of directors, held positions within software consultancy organizations and has extensive experience working with private equity firms. His strong product background will take WorkWave into its next stages of growth as it prioritizes delivering customer solutions.

“I am honored to be joining a company that has so much potential to bring value to its customers and the overall markets it serves,” said Kemmerer. “WorkWave excels in creating tailored solutions for specific verticals while also leveraging common service components across different sectors — a pioneering approach in our industry. The passion and expertise of the WorkWave team have truly impressed me, and I am confident that together we can continue to realize our vision and drive success for our customers and the industries we serve.”

Spring Green promotes brand president

Spring Green promoted Brad Johnson from vice president of franchise operations to brand president of the company.

Brad Johnson joined Spring Green in 2020, bringing more than 20 years of franchise operations and leadership experience. Johnson’s oversight of the franchise operations team has had a direct impact on the success of the franchise owners they support, as the average Spring Green franchise has grown by 55 percent over the four years since he started with the company.

“I am honored to take on the role of president at Spring Green,” said Johnson. “I look forward to continuing our work to support and grow our franchise owners’ businesses, driving, unit-level profitability and ensuring our collective success.”

In his new role, Johnson will continue to oversee, build and develop the operations team with multiple new positions planned for 2024-2025, while focusing on increased communication and guidance for the franchise system. Reporting directly to CEO Ted Hofer, Johnson will play a key role in driving strategic initiatives and fostering a culture of success across the organization.

“We are thrilled to have Brad step into the role of president,” said James Young, COO of Spring Green Enterprises, parent company to the Spring Green and Pet Butler franchise brands. “The timing of this promotion is in line with our strategic plan and puts Brad at the center of our efforts, helping franchise owners expand into structural pest control to meet the needs of the shifting demographics and add the infrastructure needed to support their growth as Spring Green’s Average Unit Revenue grows to more than $2 million in the next five years. We believe that Brad is the right person to lead us on this next phase of our journey. His dedication, vision and leadership by example have been invaluable to our organization, and we are confident that under his guidance, Spring Green will continue to thrive and expand.“

McCloskey International appoints sales director for EMEA and Southeast Asia

McCloskey International appoints Jane Halfpenny as sales director – EMEA and Southeast Asia. Halfpenny will be responsible for sales activities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well countries in the Southeast Asia region.

Halfpenny joins McCloskey International with over 10 years experience in the global heavy construction equipment sector. Throughout her career, she has held roles across sales, distribution and marketing on the OEM side for companies such as Hyundai Infracore and CNH Industrial, as well as in commercial vehicle and financial services.

“I am pleased to welcome Jane to McCloskey International and am thrilled to have her leading the EMEA and SE Asia sales teams,” said Anthony Bouvié, vice president sales and marketing – MPP Global. “Jane’s wealth of experience within global organizations will provide the leadership to grow within some of the most important markets for McCloskey, in addition to bringing us closer to our distributors and customers.”

In her role, Halfpenny will lead the regional sales teams, sales development and dealer growth for McCloskey International.

“I am looking forward to Hillhead 2024 where I can meet as many of the McCloskey team, dealers and customers as possible,” Halfpenny said. “I’m also keen to speak to prospective dealers interested to serve markets where we are seeking to develop our distribution.”

Megan Wilker joins Frisella Landscape Group

Frisella Landscape Group revealed its new landscape design architecture service line, an expansion of the company’s design-build services, along with the appointment of Megan Wilker as the lead landscape architect. This strategic development allows Frisella Landscape Group to enhance its residential and commercial offerings. Wilker will spearhead the new service line, bringing her expertise in landscape design architecture and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the architecture and design office.

As the former senior associate at Lamar Johnson Collaborative, Wilker led the design and documentation of all types of projects from multi-family residential properties to office buildings, recreational facilities and more. She also oversaw the construction process and ensured the design intent was followed through.

Wilker brings to Frisella Landscape Group over 13 years of experience in the design and construction industry. She is a two-time recipient of the ASLA St. Louis Honor Award, a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects and a graduate of Kansas State University.

“It is an exciting time to join Frisella’s Landscape Group! The team is growing, the projects are expanding to new markets and the vision for the team is enthusiastic,” said Wilker. “Since joining the team, I have felt a warm welcome and respect for bringing my landscape architecture experience along with me. All the designers are eager to learn from my experiences to make our projects better for our clients. I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of this wonderful team!”