People on the Move: Hirings and promotions from McFarlin Stanford, Ruppert Landscape, LandCare and more

McFarlin Stanford recently added Barrett Chow as an executive coach. Chow has a decade of green industry experience, previously serving as the people operations director for Lifescape Colorado — No. 97 on the 2023 LM150 list — and other key roles in human resources and talent management across various organizations.

In this new role, Chow will play a part in elevating team dynamics, fostering individual growth and contributing to the overall success of McFarlin Stanford while facilitating ACE Peer Groups, a joint program in partnership with The Grow Group.

“We are excited to have Barrett Chow join the team. His extensive experience and proven ability to connect with individuals on a personal level align seamlessly with our commitment to a supportive and growth-oriented work environment for our team and our clients. We have worked hand in hand with Barrett over the years and are beyond grateful to now share him with our clients,” said James Cali, founding principal at McFarlin Stanford.

In his role as an executive coach, Chow will add value to the development of clients, providing guidance, support and motivation in the human resource and leadership fields, according to McFarlin Stanford.

Ruppert adds new chief information officer

No. 13 on the 2023 LM150 list, Ruppert Landscape welcomes Matt Everts as its new chief information officer (CIO).

With more than a decade of experience as a technology leader, Everts has a track record of driving technology transformation in complex and fast-growing service organizations. In his most recent role, as vice president of IT operations and security with a multi-brand home service franchisor, Everts played a pivotal role in scaling an organization that experienced rapid growth both organically and through acquisition.

“I am excited to welcome Matt to Ruppert and confident that, under his leadership, we will expand our IT capabilities to the next level as our growth continues to accelerate,” said Eric Scheinerman, Ruppert’s chief financial officer. “Matt is passionate about technology being a key enabler for both effective business operations and driving the best possible outcomes for external and internal customers.”

LandCare expands regional leadership in Great Lakes and mid-Atlantic regions

Andrew Keppel and Scott Sifton join LandCare — No. 12 on the 2023 LM150 list — as the newest additions to its regional leadership team. As the Market Vice President of the Great Lakes region, Keppel will lead branch teams in Illinois and Ohio. Sifton will oversee teams in Maryland and Virginia as the market vice president of LandCare’s mid-Atlantic region.

“Andrew is a proven leader, who has been responsible for working with multiple branch teams to achieve professional growth and success. He is going to be an excellent addition to our team, and I know that the Chicago and Columbus branch teams will appreciate his hands-on collaborative approach as a leader,” said Neil Carter, executive vice president.

With over 25 years in the landscape industry, including 13 years with TruGreen LandCare, Sifton credits his success to cultivating and maintaining meaningful connections with clients and community partners.

“We’re looking forward to the impact that Scott will have on our mid-Atlantic business. With his extensive market background and team-centric leadership approach, Scott seamlessly aligns with LandCare’s business strategies and culture,” said Rob Barber, executive vice president at LandCare.

Stihl welcomes new vice president of marketing

Stihl recently named Eric Bjorling as its new vice president of marketing, effective Jan. 29, 2024. Bjorling will be responsible for leading the development of U.S. brand and retail marketing communications strategies including national advertising programs, public relations, merchandising and national brand programs.

“We are excited to welcome Eric to Team Stihl,” said Chris Keffer, president and CEO of Stihl. “It is an exciting time at Stihl as we expand our range of product offerings to include wheeled goods and even more battery-powered tools. Eric’s wealth of experience and innovative mindset will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success. We look forward to the expertise he will bring to our dynamic team.”

Bjorling joins Stihl from Trek Bicycle Corporation in Waterloo, Wis., where he spent over 18 years in various marketing leadership positions, including serving as the director of brand marketing. His responsibilities extended to overseeing marketing strategies for Trek and its network of over 1,700 independent retailers across the United States.

“I am truly honored to join Stihl, a company renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation. I am eager to contribute to the growth of the company and help shape future marketing strategies. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Stihl to elevate the brand to new heights.”

Bjorling succeeds Ken Waldron, who dedicated more than 26 years to Stihl, where he served as the director of marketing and later as vice president of marketing. Throughout his tenure, Waldron was responsible for several successful Stihl marketing campaigns and transformational product launch initiatives. He also played a key role in creating the Stihl Marketing Advantage Program (MAP), empowering 10,000 independent Stihl dealers to benefit from a unified national and regional multimedia advertising initiative.

“We sincerely thank Ken for his unwavering service to Stihl. Ken’s commitment and contributions to the growth of the brand over these many years cannot be matched. We wish him the best in his retirement,” said Keffer.

Kioti names new executive vice president and deputy CEO

Daedong-USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Daedong Corp., welcomes additional leadership to its North American machinery brand, Kioti Tractor. The company introduced Chiwhan Yoon as executive vice president and deputy CEO.

“The equipment sector continues to rapidly evolve, and as we look to the future, we have aligned our vision to ensure Daedong and KIOTI Tractor are leading the industry. The organizational changes reflect this shift in strategy and our commitment to long-term growth,” said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Kioti Tractor Division. “Chiwhan will be integral in bringing this vision to life, and we are excited to have his expertise helping guide the future of KIOTI Tractor.”

Yoon has more than 28 years of international success across a range of industries, including automotive, financial services and consulting. He held roles at notable international companies, including Hyundai Motor Group, Kearney, PwC Consulting and LG Uplus Corp. As executive vice president and deputy CEO, Yoon is responsible for strategic planning, operational oversight, business growth, product and parts service support, captive finance development and profitability.

“I am excited to join KIOTI during this important moment in the brand’s history,” said Yoon. “As we move toward this vision as a total solution provider, I look forward to driving new products, platforms, parts service transformation, and financing solutions that address the top challenges our dealers and customers face.”

Working in alignment with Daedong, Kioti plans to continue to broaden its product lineup. In October, Kioti launched its HX Series, adding a new engine platform and higher hp tractor to its lineup. Kioti also recently entered the compact construction category with the introduction of its new TL750 Compact Track Loader and the SL750 skid-steer loader.

