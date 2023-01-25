People on the Move: Hirings and promotions from Ruppert Landscape, RC Mowers and the Irrigation Association

Ruppert Landscape — No. 11 on the 2022 LM150 List — recently promoted Martin Sanchez to branch manager at the company’s Toughkenamon, Penn., branch.

Sanchez joined Ruppert in 2011 and has worked his way up through the ranks from assistant field manager.

“Martin’s superior work ethic and dedication to his team have brought him to this exciting new opportunity,” said Damien Barber, region manager in the company’s landscape management division. “We are eager to see the benefits that it brings to his personal career development and his impact on the branch’s growth goals.”

Ruppert also promoted Melissa Dunk to region manager of the company’s landscape management division. In this capacity, she will oversee operations in the company’s Frederick and Laytonsville, Md., locations.

Dunk is a Maryland Licensed Pesticide Applicator, Certified Professional Horticulturist (CPH) and Certified Landscape Technician (CLT). In 2017, the company recognized Dunk with its Branch Impact Award for her contributions to the Frederick branch. Ruppert promoted Dunk to associate branch manager in early 2019, where she played a role in the company’s Classic Landscaping acquisition.

In her stead, the company promoted Ryan Rote to branch manager in Frederick, Md. He studied landscape design at the University of Delaware, during which time he interned with Ruppert. Upon graduation in 2011, he officially joined the company as a field manager in the Laytonsville, Md., branch.

RC Mowers hires several

RC Mowers, a manufacturer of remote-operated and autonomous robotic mowers, hired several new employees to its development and production teams.

“These positions are a result of the adventurous year we had in 2022 and plan to have again in 2023,” said Michael Brandt, chief executive officer for RC Mowers. “Not only did we introduce our new autonomous mowing robot (AMR) last fall, but we will soon be moving into a new $4.8 million facility. These hires not only showcase our growth but also demonstrate our commitment to innovation.”

The company’s new hires include:

Matt Burton as senior electrical engineer. Burton will work on hardware design and software development for the AMR.

as senior electrical engineer. Burton will work on hardware design and software development for the AMR. Adela Kadiasi as software developer/project manager. Kadiasi will lead the software development sprints and various technical documentation projects.

as software developer/project manager. Kadiasi will lead the software development sprints and various technical documentation projects. Megan Rakow as software developer. Rakow will work on graphic design and provide back-end writing for RC Mowers.

as software developer. Rakow will work on graphic design and provide back-end writing for RC Mowers. Becca Hovell as human resources manager.

The company also hired several new employees for its factory, including Grant Reiser, production technician; Erin Stuewer, incoming and receiving inspector; Andrew Frailing, part-time factory worker; Bradley Anthony, production technician and Joshua Scoon, assembly technician.

IA makes two moves

The Irrigation Association (IA) welcomed Noreen Rich as member engagement and industry relations director and promoted Trisha Klaus to communications, marketing and brand vice president.

Rich previously worked at the IA as the senior marketing manager from 2007 to 2014 and recently returned to the association. In her new member engagement and industry relations role, she will lead the IA’s efforts to realign services to support member, customer and volunteer engagement.

“We are thrilled to have Noreen return to the IA and take on this new role,” said Natasha Rankin, CEO of the Irrigation Association. “Noreen’s expertise will help take the IA membership experience to a new level. With a focus on engaging members and industry leaders to develop a deeper and more meaningful IA membership experience, having Noreen in this new role will serve to ensure that our members are receiving a powerful return on the investment they’ve made in being an IA member.”

Klaus has been full-time with the IA since 2016, including serving as the director of communications for the past four years. Prior to that, she worked for the IA as a design consultant beginning in 2008. In this new role, Klaus will serve as the in-house leader for the IA’s brand, marketing and communications strategy to advance the industry and the association’s influence, reputation, relevance and impact.

Boss adds executive sales consultant

The Integra Group, the makers of Boss Software, welcomed Simon Prine as an executive sales consultant to the Boss team. In his role, Prine will work with companies in the landscape and snow removal industries to take their businesses to the next level through Boss software systems and best practices.

Prine, a former landscape business owner, began his career as a one-man operation with a pickup truck and a lawn mower. Prine worked his way up through the ranks at Clintar, eventually managing six branches for North America’s second-largest landscape company. In addition to his operations experience, Prine has 15 years of sales experience in the landscape industry.

“I’m thrilled to join the Boss team and bring my experience and expertise to the table,” said Simon. “My experience selling and using business management software in the field has given me a great understanding of its capabilities. I can’t wait to help Boss clients improve their operations and increase their profitability while giving them more time in their day.”

