People on the Move: Hirings, promotions and awards from Syngenta, Bartlett, Senske and more

Syngenta made several appointments across its turf business. The company says the addition of the newly created key account manager positions, increases its commitment to the lawn care industry.

“Our new team members are well-suited to provide exceptional support to professionals across the country,” said Dave Ravel, head of sales for Syngenta Professional Solutions. “They step into their new positions as we say thank you and congratulations to retirees Michael Agnew, Larry Feller, Gregg Schaner and Lee Kozsey, who, combined, have dedicated approximately 150 years to serving the green industry and supporting the Syngenta technical and sales teams.”

Syngenta named Lisa Beirn, Ph.D., as its technical services representative. Since January 2016, she has been a part of the Syngenta field development team as a research and development scientist, coordinating various turf field and lab trials in the Northeast, such as dollar spot.

“Having been an research and development scientist, I have a deep appreciation for how much hard work, time and resources are put into developing and testing new chemistries. Our customers can rest assured knowing that when a new product is available, it is high quality and has been thoroughly researched,” Beirn said.

Other new hires and promotions include:

Tommy Hewitt , territory manager — Atlanta, Ga., Birmingham, Ala., and Chatanooga, Tenn.

Madelyn Tappan , territory manager — Coastal southeast

Matt Drayton , territory manager — Virginia, eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina

Chris Marra , turf territory manager — Northern New Jersey, eastern New York and Vermont

Eric Schutman , turf territory manager — Michigan

Gina Zirkle , turf territory manager — Ohio

Gracee Hendrix , key account manager

, key account manager Jason Whitecliffe, key account manager

Bartlett researcher earns ISA award

Tom Smiley, Ph.D., a senior arboricultural researcher with Bartlett Tree Experts (No. 5 on the 2022 LM150 list), is the recipient of the International Society of Arboriculture’s (ISA) Honorary Life Membership Award.

The Honorary Life Membership Award honors an ISA member who has made substantial material contributions to the progress of arboriculture.

Smiley served as president of the Southern Chapter, founding chair of the board-certified master arborist committee, tree risk assessment qualification panel of experts and a Tree Care Industry Association member.

He is the long-time chair of the ISA Best Management Practice committee and has co-authored many of the publications. Additionally, he is one of the longest-serving advisors to the American National Standards Institute A300 committee.

Senske promotes two

Senske Services, Kennewick, Wash., —No. 60 on the 2022 LM150 list — promoted Malia Goes to vice president of human resources and Becca Presley to vice president of marketing and communications.

“Malia and Becca are two team members I depend on the most and have taken on more and more work and responsibility as we have grown the business. They have excelled at their respective positions,” Chris Senske, Senske Services CEO, said.

Goes joined Senske in 2019 with her more than 12 years of HR experience. She has an MBA from Columbia Southern University and is HRCI SPHR Certified. Goes serves on the DEI Council for the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).

Presley joined the Senske team in 2015. She has her bachelors from Eastern Washington University and more than two decades of marketing experience in various industries. She serves on the lawn care communications committee, marketing council and women in landscape network for NALP.

Rainbow Ecoscience adds to its R&D team

Rainbow Ecoscience added Kendra Wagner, Ph.D., to its research and development team.

Wagner has a Ph.D., from Mississippi State University in forest entomology.

“I’m excited to join Rainbow Ecoscience and continue to lead innovative research projects and provide science-backed industry solutions,” said Wagner

Massey Services CEO honored

The Orlando Business Journal named Massey Services, Orlando, Fla.,— No. 26 on the 2022 LM150 list — CEO Tony Massey a 2022 power player. The list highlights individuals who innovate how business is done in the metro-Orlando area.

The Business Journal honored recently Massey and other honorees at a luncheon in Winter Park, Fla.